Marriott Will Give You Better Loyalty Status for Your Birthday — Here's the Secret to Signing Up (Video)

There are a lot of gifts you might like to receive on your birthday if you’re staying at a hotel. A glass of champagne or a slice of cake might be nice. But some Marriott members are getting the change to upgrade their loyalty status for their birthday instead.

Select Marriott Rewards members are receiving “elite night credits” on their birthdays, according to Miles Talk. These credits are not vouchers that are good for a free future night, they simply count as a one night stay for those who are trying to accrue nights and earn loyalty status.

The birthday present comes in the form of a link in an email. So if you want to receive it, you need to make sure your Marriott communication preferences are opted in for “news & program information,” and your user profile must have your birthday information listed.

There are five tiers of Marriott Bonvoy status. Members ascend through the ranks based on how many nights they stay per year: ten nights earns Silver status, Gold is 25 nights, Platinum is 50 nights and Titanium is 75 nights. The highest status – Ambassador – requires 100 nights and $20,000 in Marriott Bonvoy credit card spending.

Marriott Rewards members should check their emails on their birthdays to see if they have received the offer. If not, you can try contacting Marriott to request your free night. Although, be warned, this won’t work retroactively if you didn’t have your communication preferences set.

And remember: there are more ways to earn Marriott loyalty points than staying at hotels alone. A credit card sign-up might be the way to go if you’re trying to rack up points.