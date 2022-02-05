This Mexican Island Is Getting a New Boho-chic Resort — With Plunge Pool Suites and a Swim-up Bar

Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville is gearing up for a year full of firsts. In April, the brand will make its debut at sea with cruises to the Bahamas, and the first property in Margaritaville's new boutique hotel collection, St. Somewhere, is set to open in early March.

On the shores of Mexico's Isla Holbox, the new Margaritaville St. Somewhere Punta Coco, Holbox Island by Karisma will bring a more elevated twist to Margaritaville's usual style of fun-in-the-sun escapism as part of the brand's new partnership with Karisma Hotels & Resorts.

St. Somewhere Holbox renderings of property Credit: Courtesy of Karisma Hotels

"The unspoiled surroundings of Isla Holbox's white sand shores and crystal-clear turquoise waters served as the inspiration for every aspect of the property, from the open-air concept to the yacht-inspired décor," Mario Mathieu, senior vice president of business development, design, and construction at Karisma Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "By bringing together Margaritaville's laid-back luxury with Karisma Hotels & Resorts' exceptional service, each moment of our guest experience will be infused with warm hospitality and local culture."

Beyond the boho-chic, nature-inspired colors and décor throughout the property's common areas, Margaritaville St. Somewhere Punta Coco will feature 39 accessible suites all on the resort's first floor. Inside, guests will find furnishings with soothing neutral tones accented by blues and greens inspired by the sea and mangrove gardens that surround the property. The suites are divided into seven categories, some offering private plunge pools or direct access to the main pool and swim-up bar.

When guests work up an appetite, Margaritaville St. Somewhere offers two open-air restaurants and a bar to satisfy everyone's taste buds. At The Sand Bar & Pan American Grill, diners can sink their toes in the soft sand as they munch on shared plates featuring fresh seafood, ceviches, and spear-caught fish. Meanwhile, The Harbour House Peninsular Cuisine & Wood Stove Bar will serve more traditional Mexican dishes alongside American fare. Guests can wash it all down with tropical drinks at the Lone Palm, which offers poolside cocktails and a swim-up bar.

When they're not eating, drinking, or relaxing in the comfort of their suites, guests will have plenty of off-site activities to keep them entertained, like deep-sea fishing, bird-watching excursions, and seasonal whale-shark swimming. Those who prefer to relax on property can always take a dip in the pool, participate in a cooking class, or play a variety of daily games organized by the staff.

Rates for a stay at Margaritaville St. Somewhere Punta Coco, Holbox Island by Karisma start at $400 per night.