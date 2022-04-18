Margaritaville Is Coming to the Poconos — With Tiny Homes, RV Setups, and a Swim-up Bar

Parrotheads, get ready to head to Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains. The lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffet will debut its first Margaritaville Resort Village in mid-2024 with all levels of experiences from RV sites to tiny home bungalows to hotel rooms.

"As the ultimate family destination for over eight decades, the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains has offered a retreat for those in search of fun, relaxation, and a backdrop of lakes and mountains," Margaritaville's president of development Jim Wiseman said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure this morning. "In Margaritaville, we are known for our sense of escapism and look forward to bringing our vacation lifestyle to the area with the first Margaritaville Resort Village."

Margaritaville Resort Village renderings for new location coming to the Poconos Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville Resorts

The resort will offer a variety of ways to experience the northeastern Pennsylvania scenery. At its heart will be the Margaritaville Hotel Pocono Mountains, which will honor the beloved 1902 landmark Pocono Manor, which burned down in 2019. Margaritaville's newly built hotel will feature gardens, restaurants, pools, and live entertainment venues.

Also within the Resort Village will be Camp Margaritaville, which is set to bring luxury camping experiences to the area with cabins and RV sites, including some upscale RV Suites complete with a hot tub, hammock, and fire pit, as well as a covered "living room," charging station areas, and access to a private golf cart. The area will also have a retail store, fitness center, pickleball courts, game room, kids' club, dog park, a 5 o'Clock Somewhere swim-up bar, and of course, a Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant.

Also on accommodation offer will be tiny home bungalows, which will provide a rustic cabin experience, complete with stone fire pits and country-style patios. For those looking to purchase vacation homes, there will be a group of Townhomes, in addition to nearly 1,000 rental cottages —truly emphasizing just how massive the entire village will be.

While the Resort Village will be suitable for year-round vacations, it will especially lean into winter programming with tube slide runs, an ice pond, and a winter market.

Margaritaville already has mountain locations in the Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, as well as RV parks in Burford, Georgia; Auburndale, Florida; and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The growing brand also has beach locations in the Bahamas, on Mexico's Isla Holbox, and in Costa Rica, as well as city center resorts in Nashville and New York City.