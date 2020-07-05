You Can Rent This Entire Hotel in Cabo for $10k a Night — Here’s What It Includes

Travel in 2020 is a little different than years past. Now, beyond thinking about finding the perfect destination, travelers must also think about how they can safely go anywhere and remain socially distant. Luckily, there are places like the Mar del Cabo that are willing to cater to every safety need.

The stunning resort located in Cabo San Lucas is now offering up its entire hotel for booking. And by that we mean you can book all 48 of its rooms for just $9,960 a night. And don’t worry, that price tag comes with a few extra perks too.

Image zoom Courtesy of Mar del Cabo

The hotel, which sits on the shores of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula comes with plenty of outdoor spaces for you and your many guests to roam around.

“We invite you to enjoy a stylish beachy vibe in a stunning environment drenched with luxury, nature splendor and romantic wonder with the perfect dose of culture and interest,” the hotel explained on its website. “An experience of sheer luxury, finesse and romance unfolding before your eyes against the stunning backdrop of the ocean and colorful sky.”

Each room of the new hotel comes with plush beds, colorful decor, and plenty of space to stretch out for a moment or two. The one or two-bedroom suites also come with sofa beds to house any additional guests.

Image zoom Courtesy of Mar del Cabo

Image zoom Courtesy of Mar del Cabo

At the hotel, guests can also dine on local organic cuisine at the oceanfront Encanto Restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant even includes a nightcap menu for those who need a late-night snack.