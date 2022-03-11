Relax in the privacy (and luxury) of a Mandarin Oriental-approved residence this summer.

You Can Stay in a Cliff-top Villa on the French Riviera Thanks to This Hotel Brand's New Vacation Rentals

If you have already started planning your European summer getaway, then you're in luck. Mandarin Oriental just launched a luxury home rental service that features the most stunning mansions and villas throughout Europe.

The company partnered with StayOne, a rental platform servicing some of the finest homes in the world, to offer travelers a curated selection of luxurious properties in some of the most sought-after leisure destinations on the Old Continent, such as the South of France, Mallorca, Spain, and the English countryside.

Exterior of La Maison vue de Saint Jean in South of France Credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

And the properties are nothing short of exceptional. From an idyllic 10-bedroom Georgian-style manor in the British countryside, with a croquet lawn and a heated outdoor pool, to a modern cliff-top villa that offers 360-degree views of the French Riviera, you may have a hard time picking just one property. But if privacy is your main priority, then you have to check out this jaw-dropping Finca-style villa in the Balearics, located on a private 148-acre island only a few minutes from Ibiza. Obviously, all of its secluded beaches and hiking trails are exclusively yours to explore.

Exterior and pool at Tagomago Private Island in Ibiza Credit: Leonardo DAngelo Fernandez/Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

"This is an exciting new step for Mandarin Oriental as we are always looking to provide our guests with new and exciting experiences, not only within the destinations we currently have hotels, but also in locations where we would one day like to be," Luca Finardi, area vice president of operations and general manager of the Mandarin Oriental, Milan, told Travel + Leisure exclusively.

Of course, since this is a Mandarin Oriental-branded venture, you can expect the same level of service and amenities you would find in each of the company's five-star hotels. A concierge will be available to assist you 24/7, a housekeeping team will maintain the property's impeccable condition daily, and a private chef will cook up delicious meals for you and your party during your stay. You can even expect to find the company's signature products, such as its plush bathrobes and toiletries, in the bathrooms.

View from a bathroom at La Maison vue de Saint Jean in South of France Credit: Wilfried Hamel-Raison/Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

Finardi added that the initial eight homes underwent a vigorous vetting process "to ensure each property met the 700 brand standards expected of a Mandarin hotel."

"The villas and homes also have their own dedicated staff who are currently being trained in the Mandarin Oriental service ethos and who have exceptional local knowledge and insights of each destination, to ensure a truly exclusive experience for guests," he noted.