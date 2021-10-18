Packages are available to book until Jan. 17, 2022, and require a minimum two-night stay.

These Broadway-themed NYC Hotel Packages Include Orchestra Seats and Meet-and-greets With the Stars

In honor of the return of Broadway following the 18-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York's Mandarin Oriental Hotel is marking the Great White Way's comeback with two special packages, offering visitors unparalleled access to their favorite shows.

The hotel — located about 10 blocks north of Times Square — is offering a Broadway VIP Experience, which includes two premium orchestra tickets to a Tony Award-winning show along with a meet-and-greet with a starring cast member. But instead of the typical meet-and-greet, this one is the chance to indulge in a prix fixe tasting menu together at the hotel's MO Lounge (overlooking Central Park and the Manhattan skyline).

The shows available in the package include "Aladdin," "Hadestown," "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Wicked." The package includes two nights at the hotel and show merchandise. Prices start at $1,934.

Super-fans of "Hamilton" can opt for a similar experience but with a star of one of the hottest musicals of recent history. That package is priced starting at $2,334

Travelers who join Mandarin's "Fans of M.O." program will receive additional bonuses and surprises throughout their stay.

