This Resort Just Launched a 'Mini-Explorers' Program so Kids Can Learn in Paradise



In May, Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection, announced the addition of some children's programming that is so cool it will leave adult travelers a bit jealous.

The new summer children's program, known as Mini-Explorers, "encourages young guests to learn new skills, make friends, and take part in a wide range of creative activities that will immerse them in the local Anguillian culture."

Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection in Anguilla Credit: Courtesy of Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection

With the program, kids and parents can choose from two curated journeys — one full day and one half-day iteration. On either program, kids can take part in lessons like the junior chef class, designed to "bring the flavors of Anguilla back home." The class will teach children how to make kid-friendly classics as well as local favorites, such as the island's signature Johnny Cake, so they can share a taste of the island with friends and family for years to come.

Kids can also take part in an Anguilla kite-making class. "A favorite pastime for locals, the tradition of flying kites is the perfect way to enjoy the island's sandy beaches," the resort adds. Children will learn about the history of kite flying in the area while crafting their own kites. Then, they will venture out to the white sand beaches to learn how to fly their custom kite.

Other lessons include boat racing where "explorers will learn about the island's deep history of boat racing in the 1800s when locals embarked on long-haul trips," and a treasure hunt exploration that takes children "from Leon's to Turtle Cove," looking for a hidden treasure chest and solving puzzles along the way.

There's also Anguilla arts & crafts where kids can "enjoy an entertaining selection of creative activities to choose from [to] craft beautiful keepsakes to take home as a special memory from their time in Anguilla," or a snorkeling adventure for kids to head out into the water to see local wildlife, reefs, and coves.

The Mini-Explorers program will be available from June through August 2021 (weekdays only) for children ages 4-12 years old. The half-day program is $65 per child/session. The full-day session is $100/per child and includes lunch and full supervision from 10-3 p.m.