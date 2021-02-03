A New Las Vegas Resort With No Gambling — or Smoking — Is Coming in 2024

Set to open in 2024, the Majestic Las Vegas has two unusual rules for Sin City: no smoking and no gambling.

A forthcoming Las Vegas resort is taking a huge gamble — by not offering gambling.

Majestic Las Vegas is hoping to buck the very idea of Sin City by becoming a non-gambling, non-smoking luxury resort when it opens in 2024. Located on approximately six acres two blocks away from the Strip and across from the Las Vegas Convention Center, the project is set to start construction this July, according to its official site.

"[We] wanted to create a different type of space that Las Vegas truly needed," Majestic's developer Lorenzo Doumani told Insider. While it may not have the trademark casino soundtrack of slot machines ringing and table game players rejoicing, the resort will still have many aspects that are mainstay features of Vegas properties, especially in terms of dining, hotel, and wellness options.

Credit: Courtesy of Majestic Las Vegas

The $850 million resort will include a five-star hotel with 720 suites. Six freestanding restaurants will also be located in a European-like piazza around a courtyard with dancing fountains and live entertainment. The outdoor pool overlooking the Strip will have 50 cabanas, plus live entertainment and Turkish coffee offerings. Meanwhile, the 70,000-square-foot medical wellness spa on four floors will have everything from comprehensive physicals to spa treatments, as well as personalized nutritional menus. And the 51st to 60th floors will feature 270,000 square feet of corporate Sky Suites with 16-foot-high ceilings — now available for purchase, starting at $10 million.

Credit: Courtesy of Majestic Las Vegas

The 620-foot-tall contemporary structure was designed by architect Paul Steelman, who has worked with many gaming brands like Las Vegas Sands Corporation, MGM Resorts International, and Caesars Entertainment. Majestic purchased the property at 305 Convention Center Drive, where the Clarion Hotel sat, in 2014 and imploded the structure in 2015. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for this upcoming July 4.

"It is time for Las Vegas to provide a luxury option for those who visit our city who want something that is non-gaming," Doumani told Hotel Online. "Whether you want to relax in the lap of luxury, host a meeting or event in your own corporate space, facilitate an executive retreat, or launch a new product, Majestic Las Vegas offers the ideal marriage of sophistication, luxury, and strategic location."