This Hotel in Maine’s Most Charming Town Has an Over-the-top Lobster-themed Suite

Nothing says Maine like lobster. And now, your next trip to "Vacationland," as the state is known, can include a stay in a very special lobster-themed suite.

Located in the ultra-charming town of Kennebunkport, the Boathouse Waterfront Hotel is a 25-room hotel spread over two buildings right on the Kennebunk River. Recently, the hotel teamed up with the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC), an organization dedicated to promoting sustainability and traceability in the state's lobster industry, to create The Maine Lobster Suite, "the 'sweetest suite' inspired by the sweetest lobster on earth.

lobster-themed hotel suite with lobster trap rocking chair Credit: Heidi Kirn Photography

A corner, waterfront room with a king bed and two balconies, the suite is everything a guest could need to get the full Maine lobster experience. "Rustic coastal motifs are found throughout, including real gear like buoy scones, custom-built lobster trap rocking chairs and end table, and even Grundens fishing bibs for those who want to dress the part," the hotel shared in an exclusive statement with Travel + Leisure. Look closely, the hotel says, and "guests will discover lobster-themed surprises around every corner."

Of course, a room decorated in head-to-toe lobster decor is amazing, but so is eating the crustacean. As part of the hotel's "Maine Lobster Experience" guests will also be treated to other special luxuries during a three-night stay, including wine and cheese on arrival; dinner for two at the Boathouse Restaurant; a secret room service menu featuring "lobster-centric dishes" like Maine lobster flatbread and Bloody Marys, available exclusively for the suite; two tickets for the Rugosa Lobster Cruise for a "hands-on lobsterman experience"; and a lobster bake shipped home from Cape Porpoise Lobster Co. so the fun doesn't have to end in Maine.

lobster flat bread with bloody mary Credit: Courtesy of The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel

"Developing a partnership with the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative has been the perfect opportunity to celebrate a cornerstone of Maine's heritage while also bringing attention to the important role sustainability plays in our state's lobster legacy," said Justin Grimes, managing director of the Kennebunkport Resort Collection, in a statement. "We strive to offer our guests experiences that are unique and memorable, and by transforming a guest room into an educational and immersive experience, we're offering so much more than just a 'taste' of what Maine has to offer."

Beyond the informative and tasty experience in the suite and on the water, guests who book the package the first weekend of each month between June and October will receive a complimentary Maine lobster delivery from MLMC. And, regardless of when the suite is booked, all guests who book the experience are entered into a raffle to win a hand-delivered supply of Maine lobster (also provided by MLMC).

"Many Maine visitors don't realize that peak lobster season runs from roughly June to October here in Maine, so we wanted to create something special to celebrate the sweetest, most sustainable lobster all season long at the first-ever Maine Lobster Suite," said Marianne LaCroix, executive director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.

Pricing for the three-night Maine Lobster Experience starts at $2,339. To book your own escape to Kennebunkport's Lobster Suite, visit the hotel's website or call 877-266-1304.