Richard Branson's New Kenya Safari Camp Is the Best Hotel in the World

It's a place where you can get a world-class dinner, cozy up in the finest bedding, and maybe run into a zebra on the way to the bathroom.

In 2007, Sir Richard Branson was made a Maasai Elder. The entrepreneur, traveler, and knight was bestowed the honor for "bringing prosperity to the land" through his new venture Mahali Mzuri, a luxury safari camp located in the private Olare Motorogi Conservancy in Kenya. Now, nearly a decade and a half later, the camp is a must-visit destination for world travelers. Need proof? It was voted best hotel overall worldwide in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2021.

"Through a relationship with Jake Grieves Cook, formerly Chair of the Kenya Tourism Federation and now operating a partner camp in the neighboring conservancy, Richard was made aware of a severe environmental threat to the Maasai Mara ecosystem," the resort's website explains as to how the camp came about. "Jake proposed that Richard and a number of others invest in the area with a view to expanding the protected area for the benefit of both the local community and wildlife alike." From there, Mahali Mzuri, which means "beautiful place" in Swahili, was born.

Mahali Mzuri luxury safari tents Credit: Courtesy of Mahali Mzuri

At the safari camp, guests can sleep in one of its 12 luxury tents amid the Maasai Mara ecosystem. Though really, calling these accommodations "tents" doesn't really do them justice. Inside each tent, guests will find an ensuite private bath, cozy bedding, leather furniture for lounging, grand clawfoot soaking tubs, and expansive windows and doors that open up to a massive deck so guests can watch the sun come up, go down, and everything in between.

Mahali Mzuri luxury safari tents Credit: Courtesy of Mahali Mzuri

"Due to Mahali Mzuri's excellent location on the Kenyan plains, you'll have a front-row seat, not just to the annual great migration, but also to the abundant game you can see all year round," the hotel adds on its website. "Our super stylish tented suites make for the perfect retreat during your stay. We can cater for up to 24 guests in the camp at any one time, so you are guaranteed peace and quiet, as well as excellent customer service at all times."

Mahali Mzuri luxury safari tents Credit: Courtesy of Mahali Mzuri

And though the camp is located in some rather remote wilderness, its chefs still manage to cook up world-class bites each and every night. At the camp, guests will dine on pan-African cuisine using locally sourced produce, and even get the chance to dig into bush BBQs, champagne picnics, and of course, experience the famous safari "sundowner."

As for activities, well, there's really only one reason you're here: game drives. And this camp more than delivers.

"A number of lion pride territories meet in the Olare Motorogi Conservancy which can make for some interesting encounters as the different groups battle for dominance," the hotel notes. "The area is also home to roughly 150,000 Loita wildebeest that don't make the annual migration south and seem content to 'loiter' all year round! Of course one of the biggest draws to the area is the annual 'Great Migration,' which sees up to one million wildebeest plus hundreds of thousands of zebra, gazelles, and other game undertake a journey of roughly 1,600km through Tanzania and Kenya."