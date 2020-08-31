Paradise has your name on it — and your name only.

You Can Rent This Island Resort in Fiji for $14,000 Night — Here’s What You Get

Yasawa Island Resort & Spa in Fiji wants you to know that not only is it open for business, but it’s willing to let you have the entire resort to yourself.

The resort, located on a nearly-private, 7,000-acre island, is now offering an exclusive buyout package known as the “Isolate in Paradise Buyout,” which can accommodate anywhere from just one to 38 guests.

“Whether celebrating a milestone birthday, special anniversary, or seeking to recharge and relax with family and friends, look no further than the idyllic Yasawa Island Resort & Spa, Fiji, an unsurpassed sanctuary for sun and fun,” the resort shared in a statement. As for how much it will cost you to buy out this incredible space, the resort shared it will run at approximately $14,000/night with a minimum three-night stay.

Image zoom Courtesy of Yasawa Island Resort & Spa, Fiji

With the buyout, guests gain access to the resort’s 11 white sandy beaches, world-class dive sites, an array of water sports, the ability to visit the nearby Blue Lagoon caves, delicious dining options, and more.

The resort is home to 18 thatched luxury bungalows that all come surrounded by lush tropical plant life. Each bungalow sits just mere feet from the beachfront so you can dip your toes in the crystal blue waters whenever you’d like. As the resort describes, the resort is “located on one of the most remote and unspoiled islands in Fiji" and "is a tropical oasis that attracts couples, singles, families, and groups from near and far.”

The buyout package includes an arrival flower lei, chilled towel, fresh fruit, and welcome coconut drink, and all gourmet meals and snacks for up to 38 guests. It also includes non-alcoholic beverages and a complimentary beach cocktail party featuring house red, white, and sparkling wine, and Fiji rum punch.

Image zoom Courtesy of Yasawa Island Resort & Spa, Fiji

The buyout also includes a beachside seafood dinner and all resort activities, including snorkeling, sea kayaking, SUP, sailing, tennis, and nature walks. The resort will also set up private picnics on your choice of 11 white sand beaches as part of the package.

Guests can also go on a number of resort excursions, including boat snorkel trips and view a traditional Fijian Meke performance and Lovo Night and choir performance.