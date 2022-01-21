The luxury property used to be a convent and boasts the most stunning Ionian Sea views.

'White Lotus' Season 2 Will Film at This Luxury Sicilian Hotel — With Views of Mount Etna and an Amazing Infinity Pool

What do Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, and Tanya McQuoid, the fictional character from HBO's The White Lotus, have in common? The short answer is: the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace. The Sicilian property, which has hosted a number of A-listers and dignitaries through the years, was just revealed as the filming location of the second season of HBO's dark comedy The White Lotus, according to Variety. And one thing is sure — the hilarious Jennifer Coolidge, who will return as McQuoid in the upcoming season, certainly has a lot to look forward to — as do all visitors of San Domenico Palace, which opened its doors as a Four Seasons property in July 2021.

From magnificent views of the Mount Etna volcano and the Ionian Sea to the impeccable service and high-end amenities, experiencing all that the luxury resort has to offer is certainly worth making the trip to the Italian island. Perched on a promontory in ancient Taormina, the hotel's history dates back to the 14th century when members of the Dominican religious order established a convent here. Later, the wealthy Baron Damiano Rosso d'Altavilla converted to the monastic life himself and bequeathed the religious community his sprawling residence. As Taormina became a popular vacation destination at the end of the 19th century, the property was turned into one of Europe's grandest hotels, attracting royalty, Hollywood A-listers, and writers among its guests. Now, as the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace, the hotel offers modern amenities and comfort set among museum-worthy contemporary and antique objets d'art (in fact, you can even sign up for an art tour of the property).

Four Seasons Taormina at San Domenico Palace in Sicily Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

Four Seasons Taormina at San Domenico Palace in Sicily Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

Its gardens, re-imagined by Italian landscape architect Marco Bay, with fragrant jasmine and hibiscus trees, are the perfect spot to take shade from the hot Sicilian sun. The sweeping views from the 69-foot infinity pool will take your breath away. The 111 rooms and suites, ranging from 301 square feet to 947 square feet, are elegantly decorated in a neutral palette with subtle pops of color. But if you really want to experience San Domenico Palace like few people do, stay in the Royal Suite, situated on the property's top floor. The 1,507-square-foot space features a marble bathroom, a large terrace with a private plunge pool and a sundeck, and magnificent views of the Ionian Sea and Taormina's ancient Greek theater.

Four Seasons Taormina at San Domenico Palace in Sicily Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

A fine-dining restaurant led by award-winning chef Massimo Mantarro and a Mediterranean seafood eatery offers foodies the best (and freshest) Sicilian cuisine, while the on-site spa will help you relax and rejuvenate with a number of facials, body treatments, and massages.