Flying Private to These Waldorf Astoria Hotels Comes With Some Serious Perks

You don't have to fly a private jet to your luxury hotel, but you won't regret it if you did.

Private aviation company Wheels Up announced on Tuesday that it is teaming up with Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts to offer Wheels Up members exclusive benefits at many of the Waldorf Astoria properties across North America.

The collaboration marks one of the largest hotel partnerships to date for Wheels Up, which means members could expect to see even more travel offerings in the future, especially with the Waldorf Astoria brand.

Flying in a private jet offers travelers a truly unique experience that is not only one of the most comfortable and luxurious ways to fly, but also a trip that cuts down on time spent in crowded airports. During the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, bespoke travel experiences make it much easier to socially distance.

"We are thrilled to be launching this new program with Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts to provide memorable travel experiences for our Wheels Up Members," said Mark Krolick, Senior Vice President at Wheels Up. "Our two brands are aligned and committed to an impeccable standard of service that has inspired this program, and we look forward to future collaborations on the ground and in the air."

By using your Wheels Up membership to stay at a Waldorf Astoria hotel, you can create a truly streamlined travel experience. All members will also receive luxury ground transportation provided by Waldorf Astoria, access to a dedicated concierge at the hotel, personalized service, room upgrades based on availability, complimentary breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a guaranteed late checkout.

These benefits are available at ten North American properties: Waldorf Astoria Atlanta; Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club; Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills; Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort; Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort; Waldorf Astoria Park City; Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal; Waldorf Astoria Orlando; Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas; and Waldorf Astoria Chicago.

Waldorf Astoria Cabo swimming pool by ocean with hotel built into cliff Image zoom Credit: Waldorf Astoria

"The launch of this partnership with Wheels Up represents Waldorf Astoria's dedication to the evolving needs of discerning travelers today, and we are delighted to welcome their members to our stellar properties across North America," said Dino Michael, senior vice president & global head, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. "We're excited to partner with a company like Wheels Up that shares our relentless commitment to personal, anticipatory service as well as providing guests and members with truly unforgettable experiences."

And getting a Wheels Up membership has become easier than ever. Last November, the brand announced that it was partnering with Costco to offer shoppers the opportunity to buy their private jet membership alongside their Kirkland groceries.

For more information on signing up for a private jet membership, visit the Wheels Up website.