Live La Dolce Vita at These Stunning Tuscan Hotels and Villas

In the 90s, wine regions like Chianti were better served, but even there, the default option was the agriturismo, a farm that takes in paying guests. Simple was the watchword—and that applied to the service, too. Where you were most likely to stay back then was in a rented villa, chasing the kind of idyll immortalized in Frances Mayes's 1996 book Under the Tuscan Sun and the film that followed. But rental villas can be a lot of work, even if they come with staff. If anything, the pandemic has accelerated the trend and led to a surge in guests—particularly those from Italy and elsewhere in Europe.