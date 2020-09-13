Menswear Designer Todd Snyder Translated His Signature Style Into a Sophisticated New Lodge in Maine

Fashion brands love to talk about themselves as a “universe” or a “lifestyle” (just think of Ralph Lauren for a moment) but it isn’t very often that you get the chance to actually live and sleep in a hotel room personally curated by your favorite designer. All-American menswear maverick Todd Snyder just unveiled his first hotel collaboration ever at Hidden Pond, a secluded yet elegant 60-acre resort nestled in the woods of seaside Kennebunkport, Maine — and the result is something that fashion lovers, hotel snobs, and even the most discerning Maine-iacs can get behind.

This hotel project lands at a very specific time for Snyder, who appears to have Maine on the brain of late. For his Fall 2020 collection, he embarked on a landmark collaboration with Maine’s most famous clothier L.L. Bean. The clothes presented contemporary tweaks on Bean icons: a Bean boot with a blaze orange sole; puffer jackets printed with Maine-inspired imagery; lots of fresh-feeling plaid and camouflage; and fuzzy sherpa shirt-jackets for those chilly Maine mornings. The collection lands in stores this fall just in time for all your weekend trips to New England.

Image zoom Douglas Friedman

It can be tricky for New York-based designers to dip their toes into such specific design worlds (Mainers in particular can feel territorial about their heritage) but the collection was a hit — so much so that it made the front page of Portland’s Press-Herald the day after Snyder’s runway show last February. “We were reviewed in the New York Times as well, which is always an honor, but when the Press-Herald came out, all the people at Bean were freaking out,” said Snyder. “For me in this instance, it was almost better getting in the local paper and being on the cover.”

That’s where the hotel collaboration comes in. Shortly after Snyder’s smash runway collaboration with L.L. Bean in February, Hidden Pond got in touch about having him bring his unique spin to one of their ten new “Treetop Lodge” cabin suites which debuted this summer. The result is Snyder’s aptly dubbed “From Away Lodge” — because as any Mainer will tell you, you’re from here, or you’re “from away."

Image zoom Douglas Friedman

Launching this month, the lodge is a serious exercise in #cabinporn for New England lovers and design aficionados. A minimalist, contemporary design is elevated with industrial accents, as well as a playful color palette of red, black, and green plaids (of course) alongside pops of hunting-inspired blaze orange. Custom camouflage wallpaper hand-selected by Snyder envelops the cabin’s foyer, and a floor-to-ceiling picture window showcases the cabin’s serene birch forest surroundings. The living room is a tasteful and comfortable space with mid-century lounge chairs reupholstered with L.L. Bean black and red plaid fabric, along with an oversized circular Sarreid coffee table with a custom-honed white marble top. In the bedrooms, custom ABC Home patchwork rugs and reclaimed Russian Pine headboards nail that refined-yet-homey aesthetic. Artwork from area artists Timothy Wilson and David Allen adore the walls, in addition to vintage 1920’s antlers above the headboard.

Image zoom Douglas Friedman

“It’s an eclectic mix,” said Snyder. “I wanted a modern take on outdoorsman, so I mixed all the things I love about the outdoors — camping, hunting, and L.L. Bean — and I put a gentleman’s spin on it with haberdashery wool tweeds, chalk stripes, and herringbones.”

Image zoom Douglas Friedman

Looking around the cabin, it’s apparent that Snyder had fun immersing himself in the Maine of both yesterday and today. An authentic 1901 bicentennial State of Maine pennant hangs on the wall, and stacks of vintage books make it that much easier to curl up by the fireplace. Seasonal flower arrangement comes from nearby Snug Harbor Far, and scented candles — created by Snyder with Kennebunkport’s Sea Love Candles — fill the room with a bespoke fireplace scent. A leather-wrapped, vintage-inspired bar stand complete with glassware and bar tools make it a cinch to fix your own drink after a long day exploring Kennebunkport. The Hidden Pond team can also specially curate the bar stand with locally-made spirits upon request.