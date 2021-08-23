A Swanky New Hotel Is Coming to Jakarta in September — and It's Offering Major Deals on Reservations
Food, spa treaments, and delicious dining for everyone!
The Langham, Jakarta is now accepting reservations. And trust us, you want one.
Slated to open on Sept. 9, 2021, the hotel is offering guests a "Celebration" package to help them experience the best of the new hotel. The package, which starts at $236.50 (IDR 3,400,000) per night, includes an overnight stay, early check-in, and late check-out privileges, along with a dining gift for one of the hotel's delicious venues.
At the new hotel, guests can choose from 223 rooms, including the 3,600-square-foot presidential suite that comes with its own butler service. But, no matter which room they choose, guests will be greeted with an inviting atmosphere thanks to the hotel's neutral hues, cozy furnishings, sleek decor, and high-end amenities along with signature Langham toiletries.
Outside their rooms, guests can indulge in a tasty meal at Tom's by Tom Aikens.
"At Tom's, the produce is the hero," Aikens told The Caterer. "We are celebrating flavors and harmonizing taste and texture, working with the world's best meat, imported or dry-aged to perfection in-house, along with poultry and seasonal seafood prepared and cooked 'on the bone', which is a superior method of cooking."
Following a meal at Tom's, guests can also dine at T'ang Court, which is inspired by its three Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant namesake at The Langham, Hong Kong. Afternoon tea lovers can also head to Alice for a cup and a relaxing view of the city below.
Beyond indulging in the delicious dining options, guests can also take a respite in the hotel's Chuan Spa. There, guests can choose from a lengthy menu of holistic treatments, including massages, facials, body treatments, and more.
Not enough to sway you to book? Those who follow the hotel's official Instagram account can snag an extra 20% savings when booking through the social media app. The Celebration package is available for stays through Dec. 30, 2021. For more information and booking options, see the hotel's website now.