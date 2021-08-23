A Swanky New Hotel Is Coming to Jakarta in September — and It's Offering Major Deals on Reservations

The Langham, Jakarta is now accepting reservations. And trust us, you want one.

Slated to open on Sept. 9, 2021, the hotel is offering guests a "Celebration" package to help them experience the best of the new hotel. The package, which starts at $236.50 (IDR 3,400,000) per night, includes an overnight stay, early check-in, and late check-out privileges, along with a dining gift for one of the hotel's delicious venues.

Grand Staircase at The Langham, Jakarta Credit: Courtesy of The Langham Hotels & Resorts

At the new hotel, guests can choose from 223 rooms, including the 3,600-square-foot presidential suite that comes with its own butler service. But, no matter which room they choose, guests will be greeted with an inviting atmosphere thanks to the hotel's neutral hues, cozy furnishings, sleek decor, and high-end amenities along with signature Langham toiletries.

Presidential Suite Living room at The Langham, Jakarta Credit: Courtesy of The Langham Hotels & Resorts

Outside their rooms, guests can indulge in a tasty meal at Tom's by Tom Aikens.

"At Tom's, the produce is the hero," Aikens told The Caterer. "We are celebrating flavors and harmonizing taste and texture, working with the world's best meat, imported or dry-aged to perfection in-house, along with poultry and seasonal seafood prepared and cooked 'on the bone', which is a superior method of cooking."

Signature Restaurant at The Langham, Jakarta Credit: Courtesy of The Langham Hotels & Resorts

Following a meal at Tom's, guests can also dine at T'ang Court, which is inspired by its three Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant namesake at The Langham, Hong Kong. Afternoon tea lovers can also head to Alice for a cup and a relaxing view of the city below.

All Day Dining Bar at The Langham, Jakarta Credit: Courtesy of The Langham Hotels & Resorts

Beyond indulging in the delicious dining options, guests can also take a respite in the hotel's Chuan Spa. There, guests can choose from a lengthy menu of holistic treatments, including massages, facials, body treatments, and more.