Here's What It's Like to Stay at a $25,000-per-night Overwater Villa in the Maldives

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is not only open for visitors once again, but it’s also now offering one of the most luxurious getaway packages on earth.

In November, the hotel revealed its new "Ultra-Luxe" package, which it bills as “an opulent private stay experience in the famed John Jacob Astor Estate, the most sought after villa in the Indian Ocean.” In case you didn’t recognize the name, the John Jacob Astor Estate happens to be the largest overwater villa in the Maldives.

“We recognize there is a key shift amongst travelers and the industry underpinned by a greater priority for elevated privacy and premier luxuries that can be experienced with fewer to no crowds,” Vincent Pauchon, general manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, shared in a statement. “Steeped in immense history and tradition, the John Jacob Astor Estate has always presented the highest caliber of well-appointed privacy and exclusivity, and in order to cater to this new mindset in travel the Estate and experience needed to be endowed with more. Each element in this package is reflective of that and is thoughtfully designed for our guests to live exquisitely, safely.”

The Ultra-Luxe package of course includes a stay in the villa, which is a massive three-bedroom estate encompassing 16,500 square feet including an expansive terrace and plush pool deck with a 92-square-meter infinity pool.

The villa also comes with its own private sandy ‘beach’ sitting above the water, along with a living room outfitted with a Bose sound system, private home theater, a formal dining room, butler pantry, and private chef.

Beyond the room itself, the Ultra-Luxe package also includes a private Champagne sabering to christen the stay, access aboard Norma, the resort’s custom AzimutFlybridge 66 yacht, Champagne and caviar, daily 60-minute body or facial treatments, bespoke culinary experiences, daily breakfast at the signature ALBA restaurant, unlimited access to the hotel’s recreational activities, and so much more. Perhaps most fun of all, the stay also includes a private excursion for deep-sea fishing and a day on a private sandbank.

