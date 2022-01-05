Now this is what we call a hidden gem.

This Tiny Caribbean Island You've Never Heard Of Is a Diver's Paradise — and It Just Opened Its First Luxury Hotel

In 2018, an estimated 1.4 billion people took an international vacation. In the same year, some 4.3 billion scheduled flights took off to destinations around the globe. These numbers make it hard to believe that travelers have left any stone unturned in finding all the hidden gem destinations. But, dear reader, I'm here to tell you such treasures do still exist. And we're here to share one with you: the Dutch island of St. Eustatius.

Golden Rock Resort and Quill National Park area of Statia Island in the Caribbean Credit: Courtesy of Golden Rock Resort

Situated in the Caribbean, tucked between Anguilla and St. Kitts, sits the island of St. Eustatius, otherwise known as Statia. The island is dominated by an active volcano and encompasses just 13 square miles. It's also inhabited by 32 native bird species and more protected historical monuments per square mile than any other Caribbean Island, as well as just 3,000 residents, making it an absolute dream getaway for those looking for peace and solitude. And now, there's a new hotel looking to cater to guests who want to do just that.

Golden Rock Resort opened in 2021, becoming the first upscale lifestyle resort on the Dutch island of St. Eustatius. The chic 32-room resort sits on 40 acres of lush landscaping and gardens and is situated near the island's aforementioned dormant volcano, which just so happens to be one of the Caribbean's most sought-after hiking spots. The hotel is ready to offer guests a natural island experience with just the right touch of adventure.

"We're committed to reimagining Statia and boosting the destination's tourism while keeping the authentic idyl island experience, which will serve as the foundation for our brand identity — from our sustainable programming to our elevated levels of service — everything comes together in a vibrant atmosphere," Peter Barnhoorn, CEO of Golden Rock Resort, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "By drawing inspiration from our island's invigorating activities to create a lifestyle experience, Golden Rock Resort will undoubtedly appeal to dive enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and wellness travelers."

Each of the nature-inspired guest rooms and suites features modern finishes and ocean views, which can be seen from the private balconies that are ideal for sunrise and sunset times.

Outside of their rooms, guests at the resort can also spend time relaxing in its two spa treatment rooms, take a dip in the asymmetrical swimming pool, work up a sweat in the state-of-the-art oceanfront gym, and more. Guests are also invited to experience offsite activities as well including daily hikes and diving excursions.

Visitors can even make their way to the neighboring islands of St. Kitts and St. Martin for a meal at Breeze, the destination's premier restaurant with miles of unobstructed ocean views that deliver on local flavors with dishes like Caribbean lobster, king crab and avocado with a spicy yuzu vinaigrette, and the beef tenderloin.

Visiting Golden Rock is also a vacation you can feel good about thanks to its commitment to sustainability via solar panels that completely power the resort, a reverse osmosis machine turning salt water into drinking water, and a helophyte filter used to clean water through the use of reed and bamboo to be used for irrigation of the property's plants and grass.