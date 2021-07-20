One of the Most Luxurious Hotel Brands Is Finally Open in Ibiza

One of the world's most luxurious hotel brands is finally opening on an island paradise that you have to put on your bucket list.

Six Senses Ibiza, the latest in the Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas collection, just opened on Xarraca Bay, on the northern tip of the Spanish island of Ibiza. The highly-anticipated opening offers a chance to escape for anyone in need of some relaxation, wellness, and delicious food.

Designed by architect and developer Jonathan Leitersdorf, Six Senses Ibiza has sustainably designed exteriors and interiors, 51 percent of the hotel's power is created with its own renewable energy source, and it is committed to creating zero waste and using zero single-use plastics throughout the property. This makes Six Senses Ibiza the Balearic Islands' first resort and residential community to achieve certification by BREEAM, the world's original assessment of sustainability within a built environment, and a new benchmark for sustainable real estate worldwide.

Six Senses Ibiza pool seen from above Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses

The hotel offers a number of amazing amenities, including farm-to-table dining, music, art, sustainable fashion, culture, and wellness experiences. The property features 116 guest rooms and suites, including one-of-a-kind cave suites built into the cliffs. There are also a handful of Village Residences ideal for large groups or longer-term stays. The residences span in size from four to seven bedrooms.

When they're not in their rooms, guests can get some thrills by cliff jumping or unwind with a serene selection of complimentary water activities, including snorkeling, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, or underwater guided meditation. There are also plenty of chances to paddle to fishermen's huts at Cala Xuclar, shop at the local Sunday craft market in San Juan, or take a boat trip to Es Vedra island.

Chef Eyal Shani heads up the resort's main restaurant, HaSalon Ibiza, which offers a full bar and a menu that showcases organic, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients and plant-based offerings, from whole roasted cauliflower, tomato entrecote and ricotta clouds to giant hot focaccia. Olive oil is plentiful in Ibiza, and guests at the 50-seat chef's table sit in the shade of 100-year-old olive trees.

The resort also has two other dining options: The Farmer's Market serving up wood-fired pizza, coffee, and other treats, and The Orchard, where you can enjoy an intimate dinner and Mexican-Peruvian cocktails. To celebrate its opening, Six Senses Ibiza will also be offering a summer residency of New York City's BONDST, which has an eclectic menu of Japanese cuisine.

And it's not Six Senses without plenty of opportunities to focus on your wellness. The Rose Bar has a unique offering of longevity programs, which use diagnostics, nutritional guidance, and modern healing methods to optimize health and detoxify the body. The space also has a state-of-the-art fitness area, rooftop yoga platform, outdoor boxing ring, steam room, salon, hot bath, and more. Fitness and wellness programming like yoga classes, workshops, and spa treatments are available to all guests.

In addition, Six Senses Ibiza offers cultural programming that celebrates Ibiza, including music events and live DJs, 18 different art galleries in the resort's public spaces, and a sustainable fashion concept shop curated by fashion editors Daniela Agnelli and Tiffanie Darke.

Starting nightly rates for Six Senses Ibiza begin at EUR 750 (about $886 USD) for the hot season (May to October) and EUR 390 (about $460 USD) for the cool season (November to April). For more information and to make a reservation, please visit the Six Senses Ibiza website.