You could turn Rosewood Mayakoba into your own private retreat — but it'll cost you.

You Can Rent Out This Entire Luxury Resort in Mexico — Including 6 Swimming Pools and Butler Service

Upon arrival at Rosewood Mayakoba, a sprawling beach resort tucked quietly behind mangroves in a private community between bustling Cancun and Playa del Carmen, a river boat awaits to whisk you through the lagoon and straight to your secluded suite.

There, your butler is waiting to give you a tour of your home-away-from-home, including your private lagoon- or ocean-view plunge pool.

The Riviera Maya playground of choice for many a paparazzi-avoidant celeb, Rosewood Mayakoba makes social distancing look easy, even when fully booked. Right now, as the Mexican state of Quintana Roo caps hotel occupancy at 30 percent as a COVID-19 safety precaution, however, you may even find yourself solo at one of the resort's six main pools, its beachfront bar or bocce ball court, or on an entire section of white sand complete with hammocks and cushy sun loungers.

But if you have a few hundred-thousand dollars to spend, why risk it?

For $450,000 and up, you can buy out the pristine resort for 280 of your closest friends, relatives, colleagues, or wedding guests for an unforgettable three-day weekend. All 129 suites (including two presidential), event and dining spaces, swimming pools, and most other areas will be only yours. On-site residences — villas ranging from two to five bedrooms — can be added on.

Butler services for all; water sports including guided catamaran tours; eight food and beverage outlets with customized menus, cooking classes, and mezcal tastings; private fitness classes; and treatments at Sense, a Rosewood Spa, home to an authentic Mayan temazcal sweat lodge, can all be part of the experience.

Lagoon and beachfront suites include outdoor rain showers and oversized soaking tubs; ocean-view suites offer extra privacy and romantic rooftop sun beds. All suites come with heated pools and bicycles to navigate the resort or the Mayakoba nature trail.

All staff members are being tested regularly for COVID-19. To inquire about a buyout, e-mail mayakoba@rosewoodhotels.com.