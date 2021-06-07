Rosewood Is Launching New Local Experiences at Hotels Around the World

After a year of staying home, you're likely ready to get back out in the world to see and do it all again. And Rosewood Hotels and Resorts wants to help you do just that with purpose-led journeys as part of its Summer by Design.

In June, the luxury hotel company announced a collection of getaways that are "designed to encourage exploration, discovery, and connection amongst influential explorers across the globe."

"At Rosewood we believe that building immersive experiences in our destinations forges lasting relationships between our guests and our communities," Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts, shared in a statement. "As the world opens up and the benefits of travel are available to us once again, Summer by Design inspires guests to create their own journeys based on individual desires. We're excited to provide them with their pick of unique activities and to follow along in their explorations."

Available now through Sept. 6, the Summer by Design journeys offer "transformative and sustainable programming" that are all a part of three distinct travel typologies: The Timeless Traveler, which the hotel explains are "rooted in the destination's most iconic and historically significant experiences"; Family Wanderlust, which "promote hands-on, educational activities that foster cultural appreciation among multigenerational groups"; and Curiosity Over Convention, which "showcases unexpected interpretations of art, cuisine, wellness and sustainability." Each one is also led by a "placemaker," or a local who knows the ins and outs of a destination better than anyone else. Check out a small selection of the dozens of Summer by Design journeys below.

Curiosity Over Convention

Tequila Tasting and Art Tour in Jalisco, Mexico (Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort): With the experience, guests will head out with placemaker David Luna, who will take them on a bespoke day trip to Jalisco to explore the Agave fields, visit a tequila distillery, and to take part in a private tasting in the town of Tequila. The day will finish with a tour of Tlaquepaque-based artist Rodo Padilla's studio and dinner at David's iconic restaurant, Casa Luna.

Hook and Cook in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Rosewood Abu Dhabi): Led by a member of Rosewood Abu Dhabi's culinary team, this journey takes guests through the neighborhood fish market at its busiest hours so they can engage with the local fishmongers and select their own catch to cook later.

The Timeless Traveler

Perfumery Masterclass in Bermuda (Rosewood Bermuda): Inspired by the smells of Bermuda (which include notes of fresh sea salt, cedarwood, and luscious botanicals), guests will get to develop their own custom scent at Lili Bermuda, a 90-year old fragrance house situated in the oldest town on the island.

Truffle and Brunello Tasting in Tuscany, Italy (Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco): On this journey, guests will take part in a scenic truffle hunt in the Italian countryside. This will be followed by a wine tasting of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco's own Brunello di Montalcino.

Family Wanderlust

Boat Charter Along the Potomac in Washington, D.C. (Rosewood Washington, D.C.): With this journey, guests will take in the sights and scenery of the Potomac River, including a guided tour of the memorials and monuments that comprise the National Mall to Old Town Alexandria and Mount Vernon.

Private Food Tour in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Rosewood Phnom Penh): Alongside Chef Nak, guests will get to dig into the best street and family-run restaurants and market stalls of the city before enjoying a homemade meal at Chef Nak's own villa.