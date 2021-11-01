We got a first look inside, and it doesn't disappoint.

New York City Is Getting a Brand-new Ritz-Carlton Hotel — and Bookings Just Went Live

New York City is going to get a little more dazzling in early 2022.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad is nearly set to open its doors and welcome guests to the brand-new property located in the heart of Manhattan at 1185 Broadway, where 28th Street and Broadway intersect. According to a spokesperson for the hotel, the hotel will combine the brand's "legendary service with refined elegance."

Exterior of Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad Credit: Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad

The newly built hotel now stands as one of the tallest buildings in the area and comes complete with 250 guest rooms and 16 branded luxury penthouse residences, all of which offer spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline, including the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty.

Exterior of Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad looking in Credit: Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad

Inside, guests can dine at award-winning chef José Andrés at his new hot spot, Zaytinya, which offers a Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese-inspired menu.

Interior of zaytinya at Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad Credit: Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad

The hotel will also be home to a stunning rooftop bar, also overseen by Andrés, where guests can drink with a sky-high view.

The rooftop bar at Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad Credit: Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad

"We are excited to offer our guests a new Ritz-Carlton experience in NoMad next year. We have come together with leading creative minds across a multitude of industries from design to food and beverage and beyond, touching all elements of the guest experience to create something entirely unique," Bastian Germer, general manager of the Ritz-Carlton NoMad, shared with Travel + Leisure.

The courtyard at Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad Credit: Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad

Beyond the rooms and the dining, the hotel will also feature a signature 6,800-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa and Fitness Center, complete with eight treatment rooms, a sauna, and steam rooms for the ultimate wellness retreat in the heart of NYC.

"As we continue to evolve and thoughtfully expand our portfolio, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad exemplifies our voice and vision, which leans into bold, destination-driven design and culturally immersive experiences tailored to the desires of today's luxury traveler," Donna McNamara, vice president and global brand leader for The Ritz-Carlton, added. "Perfectly situated in one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in Manhattan, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad brings to life its roots in the flower district and allows guests to discover the city in a completely new way. The incredible views from the guest rooms and rooftop bar coupled with the culinary partnership of José Andrés set the stage for an urban enclave for locals and guests alike in Madison Square Park."