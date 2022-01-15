This Resort Sits Right on Grand Cayman's Seven Mile Beach — and Has the Largest Suite in the Caribbean

For 16 years, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has cut a striking silhouette on the island's famous Seven Mile Beach. With Blue, a restaurant from legendary chef Eric Ripert, a La Prairie Spa, a Greg Norman-designed golf course, a world-famous food festival, and the largest luxury suite in the Caribbean, it's the go-to spot for discerning travelers. When the pandemic initially put international travel on hold, the owners and general manager took the opportunity to re-imagine the resort.

"Our forward-looking ownership group, Dart, invested heartily into our treasured property, the result of which will now be visible for guests to enjoy," Marc Langevin, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman tells Travel + Leisure. "Seeing the pause in travel as an opportunity, we are grateful that Dart took advantage of this time to expand the original renovation plan, manifesting a cohesive and modern property suited to the demands of today's most sophisticated travelers. Working alongside the talented team from Champalimaud, we have together created a resort, which though virtually brand new, maintains the charm of the beloved original."

Renovated lobby at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Champalimaud Design, a New York-based studio known for its exquisite décor and re-envisioning of some of the most prestigious hotels in the world, created a refined design that honors the Cayman Islands' history and natural beauty. The resort is awash in shades of blues and greens inspired by the water and lush foliage on the island, accented with elegant neutrals, textured elements, and polished wood. The design blends classic British West Indies style with modern Cayman artwork and rich textures.

The guest rooms and suites boast custom-designed wall coverings and furnishings, and every room has a private balcony. The rich, textured wood furniture and décor elements nod to the island's colonial past, while textured wall coverings, such as sea-shell patterns, evoke Grand Cayman's natural beauty.

Interior of a bedroom suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

In addition to renovating the guest rooms and suites, Champalimaud completely redid many of the public spaces. The interiors of the Silver Palm Lounge, a hot spot for sundowners and nightcaps — and late-night dancing — are brand new. The Lounge highlights some of the Caribbean's best products, including hand-rolled cigars and rare rums. The resort is also known as a spectacular wedding venue, and the ballrooms were renovated in elegant shades of off-white.