Las Vegas' Resorts World Just Unveiled $15,000-a-night Villas and 'Palaces' — Here's a First Look Inside

As the first newly built resort to open on the Las Vegas strip in over a decade, Resorts World has raised the bar for the entire city. The recently opened, $4.3-billion project boasts north of 40 bars and eateries; a 27,000-square-foot Awana spa and wellness complex; a 5.5-acre pool deck; a 5,000-seat theater that will play host to the likes of Celine Dion, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Carrie Underwood; a megaclub from Singapore's Zouk Group; and 3,506 guest accommodations.

It's those last six accommodations, however, that have our full attention this week. These villas and palaces start at $15,000 a night, but they certainly afford their residents an unparalleled Vegas experience.

Chairman Villa Gameroom at Resorts World Las Vegas Credit: Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

Chairmna Villa Bedroom at Resorts World Las Vegas Credit: Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

First up are their two-bedroom villas. These 6,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor estates boast custom art, a massage room, sauna, steam shower, media room, and a pool garden complete with a jacuzzi.

Chairman Villa Kitchen at Resorts World Las Vegas Credit: Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

Next up are the palatial three- and four-bedroom palaces that boast up to 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space. In addition to all the features found within the villas, these compounds are reminiscent of impeccably designed, multimillion-dollar homes. Each of the three palaces take on a slightly different feel based on their respective art program; be it feminine, pop-art or eclectic mix of modern pieces.

The palaces feature grand foyers, private cinemas, secondary living and sitting rooms, billiards tables, and dining rooms. But it's really the massive terraces that will leave you in awe. Think: a full-length lap pool, spa, outdoor kitchen complete with a BBQ, and bar. These "backyards'' can be directly accessed from not just the living room, but each bedroom. Here you can easily throw a soirée for a hundred of your closest friends with room to spare — and the villa and palace ambassadors can coordinate a sushi chef, taco bar, or whatever you desire to impress your guests.

For those whom only the best will do, the crowning jewel of the property is the 6,500-square-foot Chairman's Villa. There is a dining room complete with a show kitchen, a media/karaoke den, and a billiards lounge. And it features the hotel's only 65th-floor balcony that affords a 270-degree panorama of the entire strip.

Should you be interested in booking the ultimate Vegas weekender, a two-night, $300,000 packaged stay in the Chairman's Villa will include a private chartered flight (from anywhere in the U.S.) to the hotel, access to Resorts World Las Vegas' Rolls-Royce fleet, a private chef-prepared dinner in the villa's show kitchen, a private party at the VIP pool, an event photographer to capture the weekend, and much, much more.