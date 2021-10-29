This $21,000-a-night Private Island in Indonesia Comes With Butler Service, Endless Spa Treatments, and More

Travelers looking for a one-of-a-kind island getaway may have just found their newest utopia at the luxury eco-resort Bawah Reserve.

Bawah is a breathtaking private paradise, located about 160 nautical miles northeast of Singapore in the remote Anambas Archipelago of Indonesia. Made up of six islands and only accessible by private seaplane, the tropical escape is comprised of 13 beaches, three lagoons, and more than 100 hectares of lush rainforest to explore.

Aerial view of Elang private island Credit: Courtesy of Bawah Reserve

Guests can indulge in a number of land and water activities such as snorkeling, hiking, cooking classes, and wellness workshops. Now, in addition to the reserve's current 36 lodges, Bawah has announced the launch of six new adult-only private residences in 2022 on a previously untouched island called Elang.

The boat house at Bawah Reserve Credit: Courtesy of Bawah Reserve

The luxury cliffside lodges on Elang were created by Singaporean designer Sim Boon Yang, and feature panoramic views of the ocean and neighboring islands. Originally developed as the owner's holiday home, guests of Elang can enjoy both a private beach and the Club House, as well as The Beach House restaurant, the Kayu spa, and a saltwater infinity pool. Additional amenities for Elang's elite patrons include personalized butler service, as well as daily activities like refreshing beachside yoga and soothing spa treatments.

For guests who want to elevate their private island experience even further, there is also an option for one party to book the entire island for up to 14 guests. This island takeover option is perfect for a trip with family or friends who prefer a secluded getaway to a crowded resort, and travelers looking for an exclusive adventure on a pristine, far-flung island.

Interior of a beach suite at Bawah Reserve Credit: Courtesy of Bawah Reserve

Rates to book the island of Elang start at $21,000 per night and include full board, laundry, daily spa treatments, and an array of land and water-based activities and experiences. You can book your upcoming stay on the Bawah Reserve website.