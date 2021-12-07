The 9,795-square-foot suite has several hat tips to its namesake.

Live Like Royalty in the Princess Grace Kelly Suite in Monte-Carlo — for €30,000 a Night

So, you'd like to channel your inner Princess Grace on your next getaway? We don't blame you.

Allow us to suggest the Princess Grace Suite (from €30,000 to €40,000 per night) booked via Edge Retreats, a global luxury vacation rental platform.

View from the rooftop terrace at Princess Grace Suite at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo Credit: Courtesy of Edge Retreats

Located at the resplendent Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo in Monaco, no design aspect is overlooked in this 5,059-square-foot, two-bedroom suite with 4,736 square feet of outdoor space. This stunning Côte d'Azur pad — situated on the seventh and eighth floors of the hotel, where Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III of Monaco wed in the spring of 1956 — is filled with Princess Grace's work and souvenirs, such as her favorite poems and books. The sand-colored bedroom carpet is even imprinted with her footprints, and a glass partition in the suite has her handwriting etched into it. The suite was renovated and reopened in 2018, having undergone a transformation by architect-designers Richard Martinet and Gabriel Viora.

The bedroom Princess Grace Suite at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo Credit: Courtesy of Edge Retreats

"The history and attention to detail in this suite is absolutely unique. Guests have exclusive access to Princess Grace's personal keepsakes. This is an experience that cannot be found anywhere else, and we're thrilled that guests with Edge Retreats can experience this exquisite historical suite," Edge Retreats CEO Aurelie Lepercq told Travel + Leisure. "The suite comes with access to the Monte Carlo Beach Club, the Monte Carlo Golf Club and a personalized meet and greet with an airport transfer. Along with our white glove concierge service that can cater to each guest's desire, our clientele will be treated like royalty."

Living room in the Princess Grace Suite at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo Credit: Courtesy of Edge Retreats

The bathroom in the Princess Grace Suite at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo Credit: Courtesy of Edge Retreats

Royal or mere mortal, every guest of this lavish suite will enjoy lazing on the stunning terrace, where you can soak up picturesque views of the Mediterranean, Prince's Palace of Monaco, Monte Carlo, and the Monaco Harbor. When you're ready to put down one of Princess Grace's favorite tomes, retreat to the heated infinity pool, which gives way to an adjoining outdoor lounge and a granite jacuzzi. Should you desire a tipple, there's also a private wine cellar and open bar with premium offerings, as well as a dedicated private room at the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo spa in the winter and a beach tent at the Monte-Carlo Beach hotel's private beach during the summer.