This Los Angeles Hotel Just Added a Hydration Room to Cure Your Jet Lag — or Hangover

Whether you had a few too many holiday cocktails, or you're looking to get an early start on those self-care resolutions, hydration always does the body good. That's why hydration treatments are catching on — and popping up in luxury hotels. The latest example is at Pendry West Hollywood, where Spa Pendry just partnered with Hydration Room for cutting-edge wellness boosts.

With 17 locations across Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, Hydration Room has already made a name for itself in the Southern California wellness space with its vitamin-infused injections, IV therapies, and more. Guests checking into Pendry West Hollywood, as well as local Angelenos, can stop by the hotel's spa to experience the special menu of treatments, including the exclusive Pendry IV, which is designed to boost energy, reduce stress, and provide immune support.

The Hydration Room at Pendry West Hollywood Credit: Courtesy of Pendry West Hollywood

If some post-NYE rest and relaxation is what you need, book the Hangover IV treatment to reduce dehydration, restore liver health, and relieve nausea — everything you need if you had one too many glasses of celebratory Champagne.

For those headed to the spa after a long flight, there's the Jet Lag IV to alleviate fogginess, fatigue, stress, dehydration, and muscle aches. Meanwhile, those who want to start 2022 looking their best can book the Skin Health IV, which hydrates skin from the inside out, reduces acne flare-ups, and provides an all-natural skin glow.

Vitamin injections will also be available at the new Hydration Room, including boosts like the Antioxidant Refresh Shot for your immune system, or the Happy Shot, which supposedly helps the body naturally produce serotonin and dopamine.

A treatment room at the spa at Pendry West Hollywood Credit: Courtesy of Pendry West Hollywood

For a particularly advanced treatment, look no further than the Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide therapy, more commonly referred to as NAD. This, along with IV therapy, is meant to combat the effects of aging and improve cognitive health. At $895, it's also the most expensive treatment available through this partnership.

IV therapy treatments start at $250. These treatments are offered at Spa Pendry Thursday-Monday and are available to book online.