The Most Fashionable Hotel in Paris, Hôtel Costes, Now Has a Sophisticated Sister Property

A new wing is opening around the corner, in what was formerly the Hôtel Lotti on the Rue de Castiglione, with an entirely different architecture and look. It's not really an extension of the original, which is staying much the same as it ever was. Castiglione, as the new property is called, is its own separate universe, save for its elegant lobby and check-in area, which will be used by guests of both properties.