One of Southern California's Most Iconic Hotels Now Has a Private Villa Retreat — See Inside

If you're looking for a scenic, upscale spot to escape to in Southern California, the historic Ojai Valley Inn has you covered. The resort, which according to Travel + Leisure readers, is one of the best in the Golden State, just announced the redesign of its most impressive accommodation: Casa Elar, a 10,147-square-foot Tuscan villa that sits among picturesque olive and lemon trees and aromatic lavender fields.

Courtesy of Ojai Valley Inn

The new bright and airy look of the 44,000-foot compound was dreamt up by the resort's owners, who built it in 2006 as a private residence, and interior designer Natalie Konstant, who incorporated classic California touches throughout. Konstant sourced locally made wood furniture, interior accents, and custom art alongside archival photos of Ojai Valley Inn. A stylish color scheme in bright, earthy tones beautifully highlights the dark wood finishes. Casa Elar features two spacious suites with beautiful arched windows and double-vanity bathrooms, two bedrooms with fireplaces and full bathrooms, and a private guest apartment with an open-floor living, kitchen, and dining space. The house's common spaces include a great room, a dining room that seats up to 14 guests, a library and entertainment room, a chef's kitchen, and indoor and outdoor fitness areas. Outside, a pool, a spa area, limestone fountains, and an outdoor gourmet kitchen complement the sweeping Ojai Valley vistas.

Courtesy of Ojai Valley Inn

"We're excited to debut a refreshed look at Casa Elar, Ojai Valley Inn's private villa retreat that feels like a luxurious home away from home," said Chris Kandziora, senior vice president of Ojai Valley Inn in a statement released to T+L. "We worked closely with both ownership and interior designer Natalie Konstant of Konstant Home to create modern spaces that stay true to the elegant simplicity of the Ojai Valley."

Courtesy of Ojai Valley Inn

To celebrate the redesign, the resort is launching a new ultra-luxe $60,000 getaway package that includes, among other things, round-trip flights on a private jet for up to 10 guests, courtesy of Sun Air Jets, a Petrossian caviar and Champagne tasting, unlimited golf at Ojai Valley Inn's award-winning championship course, and treatments at Spa Ojai.

Courtesy of Ojai Valley Inn

Regular nightly rates at the villa start at $12,000 a night (or $10,000 a night when you book the residence for a full week).