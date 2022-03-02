This Colorful New Caribbean Resort Has Swim-up Suites and One of the Only Rooftop Pools on Barbados

Barbados, a popular island getaway in the Caribbean, is already prized for its crystal-clear blue waters, pink-sand beaches, and rich cultural history. But now there's one more reason to visit the island: O2 Beach Club and Spa, which debuted in November 2021.

Located in the St. Lawerence Gap on the south coast of Barbados, the new luxury resort has 130 rooms and suites along with three pools — including one of the only rooftop pools on the island — and a full-service spa with the only Hamman available on the island. Keen to root the property with a firm sense of place, the hotel tapped local Caribbean designer Michelle Leotaud to design the resort with deliberate and alluring pops of color.

Interior of a guestroom at O2 Beach Club & Spa in Barbados Credit: Steven Graffham/Courtesy of O2 Beach Club & Spa

A pool at the O2 Beach Club & Spa in Barbados Credit: Steven Graffham/Courtesy of O2 Beach Club & Spa

Within the property are three distinct room collections: club, luxury, and concierge, each with varying amenities. The club collection rooms typically include king or twin beds with en suite bathrooms, while the luxury collection is composed of adult-only suites with private balconies, oceanfront suites, and swim-up rooms with direct access to the adult-only river pool and bar. Finally, the concierge collection provides spacious one or two-bedroom suites with full kitchens to make the property feel more like home. Each room is decorated with laid-back, Caribbean-inspired accents, like work from local Bajan artists along with natural elements like wood and leaf motifs.

Aerial of the beach at O2 Beach Club & Spa in Barbados Credit: Courtesy of O2 Beach Club & Spa

Better yet, the resort also has seven bars and six dining experiences with different cuisines and drink options available in each. Elements, where breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served, is an open-air space, and the main restaurant on the resort. It has a unique crescent-shaped bar and a sun terrace with cabanas and jacuzzi tubs. Some other notable restaurants at the resort are Brisa, a rooftop tapas lounge with ocean views, Bluefin Beachside Grill, a daytime dining spot, and Oro, a fine-dining experience with 360-degree views of the coast.