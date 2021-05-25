Nobu's New London Hotel Has a Gin Garden and the Brand's First-ever Pilates Studio

With a Japanese gin bar, restaurant, and first-of-its-kind wellness center, the new Nobu London Portman Square is the place to find your balance.

After a buzzy December 2020 opening — followed by an unceremonious closing as London promptly re-entered COVID lockdown — Nobu Hotel London Portman Square is finally able to welcome guests once again, and it has a few new tricks up its sleeve.

Its signature Nobu Restaurant will continue to be the main draw, filling the void left behind by former celeb hotspot Nobu Berkeley Street with a humming sushi bar, sleek dining room and terrace, and private event space with floor-to-ceiling windows. All the classics, including Nobu's beloved black cod miso and yellowtail jalapeño, are served, along with a selection of dishes uniquely tailored to the London crowd.

Nobu restaurant Portman Square London Credit: Courtesy of Nobu Hotel London Portman Square

Nobu's 13th hotel worldwide and its second in London, the Portman Square is in Marylebone, a local's neighborhood in spite of its central location. It's home to a private garden (to which hotel guests can score access) and the city's best independent boutiques.

The hotel's ultimate retreat, the Nobu penthouse, boasts two bedrooms, a dining room (perfect for ordering room service from the restaurant), lounge, marble bathroom with soaking tub, and an expansive terrace. Pets are not only welcome, they're pampered as much as the humans — luxury linen company Tielle has even created dog robes for four-legged guests that can be personally monogrammed.

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square penthouse suite bathroom Credit: Courtesy of Nobu Hotel London Portman Square

The hotel's Roku Gin Bar, a Japanese-style gin garden, opened at the end of April, where cocktails are served among lush greenery and pink lanterns meant to evoke images of Sakura flowers. Nobu's signature dishes can be ordered there as well.

Roku gin bar cocktails at the Nobu Hotel London Portman Square Credit: Courtesy of Nobu Hotel London Portman Square

Pilates Studio Nobu Hotel London Portman Square Credit: Courtesy of Nobu Hotel London Portman Square

And now, anyone who feels the need to work off their sushi and gin can attend a specialized class or private session at Nobu's first-ever Pilates studio. The wellness center also includes a gym, smoothie bar, and outdoor terrace — and spa treatment rooms for those who opt for a more relaxed way to come down from the Nobu high.