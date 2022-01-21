These Two Luxury Lodges in British Columbia Deliver the Ultimate Wilderness Escape

I had the rare privilege of weathering an autumn gale in one of Clayoquot's ingenious canvas-walled tents. Built along a narrow estuary, these fanciful pavilions appear airy and graceful, but they are built like tanks. The rain was torrential that night, and the tent walls heaved in the gusting wind; overhead mature Sitka spruce and red cedar groaned under the strain. With only two layers of canvas between me and the warring elements, I felt like I was in the storm—part of it, and yet magically safe and warm and dry. I drifted off to sleep marveling at that ongoing conundrum: How can I be sleeping under a massive duvet, in a luxurious suite warmed by a cast-iron stove, and still feel like I'm outside? It was thrilling and comforting at the same time. In the morning, I awoke to birdsong and racing clouds. Just beyond the window, a line of water droplets shimmered like fairy lights along the edge of the canvas roof. You need a hundred words for water here.