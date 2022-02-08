This New St. Regis Hotel Will Open on a Private Island — With 8 Pools, Butler Service, and a Gorgeous Garden

Sometimes, after a vacation day filled with activities in a bustling city, a quiet, private place to come back to is just what you need. Whether it's a serene island escape or a secluded chalet, finding that time to rest and reset can truly make or break a trip.

Thankfully, St. Regis's newest location — St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl-Qatar — is precisely the oasis you'd want to settle into after a day spent exploring Doha, Qatar's capital and largest city. Housed on its own man-made island within an island, the location is set to open in December 2022.

The new luxury hotel will include 87 apartment-like rooms, including larger duplexes and townhouses. Each room will be adorned with heritage-inspired decor, showcasing influences of Arabesque design and Andalusian art mixed with modern, contemporary styles. Even better, it's all just a short, 20-minute ride to the city's hot spots, including Souq Waqif and the National Museum of Qatar.

Other enhancements include specialty restaurants, a private cigar lounge, and multiple cafes for morning breakfast runs. And, for those interested in spending the night on the town, there's also a vibrant nightlife scene that's close, yet far enough away from the main property to avoid disrupting any tranquil vibes.

Though secluded, the property has just about every amenity one could ask for at a luxury hotel, including a La Prairie Spa, a health and kids' club, eight different swimming pools, and two jetties that become your own private marina when you want to spend the day relaxing. Alongside that, the hotel also has a beautifully landscaped garden, 24-hour room service, and access to all the island's state-of-the-art facilities.