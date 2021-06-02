This Famed Pennsylvania Hotel Is Hosting a Glittery Pride-themed Summer Camp Weekend

You have to see it to believe it.

Nemacolin, the luxury resort located in the Pennsylvania wilderness, is already well-known for being an over-the-top fantasy destination. (It did, after all, play host to The Bachelor.) But now, the resort wants to take that idea up a notch with its Pride Extravaganza weekend that will be unlike anything you've experienced before.

On June 11 and 12, the resort is set to host Summer Camp: Pride 2021 alongside the legendary nightlife event producer Susanne Barstch.

Interior lounge at Nemacolin Resort Credit: Jordan Millington/Courtesy of Nemacolin Resort

"Tastemaker, style icon, and event host like no other, Susanne has spent the last three decades throwing unforgettable, extravagant events, concerts, and happenings around the world — the kind of show-stopping celebrations that transcend the hum-drum of the every day and invite guests on a beautifully outlandish adventure," the hotel explains of its host.

Those interested in joining the weekend festivities can book a package that a two-night luxury stay and a ticket per person for all events hosted on the Nemacolin grounds.

Pool and cabanas at Nemacolin Resort Credit: Jordan Millington/Courtesy of Nemacolin Resort

The weekend begins on Friday with the Shake, Rattle, and Bowl event, which the hotel describes as "an evening of confections and celebrations." The event surrounds the hotel's carousel that "comes to life at sunset with cotton candy, popcorn, and special guests." Guests, the hotel adds, include LGBTQIA+ icons like Amanda Lepore and Milk from RuPaul's Drag Race. The event, the hotel adds, will be a "dazzling night of dancing, drinks, and decadence."

On Saturday, guests will then be treated to the Fantasy Feast, an "eclectic and eccentric cabaret extravaganza." The night is a mix of opera meets burlesque circus, which collide to create a "high-fashion madcap and an evening of unforgettable entertainment, featuring a menu curated by Chef Kristin Butterworth."

GroseGlen Living room at Nemacolin Resort Credit: Jordan Millington/Courtesy of Nemacolin Resort

In between the events guests can also take advantage of the many other offerings at the hotel, including an outdoor sculpture tour, going for a ride on the hotel's bikes, heading out for a paintball adventure, taking a zip line through the forest, and so much more.