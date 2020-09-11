This remote working package in the Maldives includes a personal assistant, an ocean view, and plenty of snacks — but it’ll cost you.

An Epic Socially Distanced Working Vacation in the Maldives Can Be Yours — for $23,250 a Week

If you’re going to work from home, why not work from paradise?

A luxury resort on a private island in the Maldives is debuting what may be the most luxurious work-from-hotel experience yet. The Nautilus Maldives "Workation Package" includes a desk with an ocean view, a personal assistant, and all the snacks you could ever want, according to CNN. Prefer to work under a canopy on a sandbar while feeling the sand between your toes? It can be arranged.

The Nautilus Maldives reopened on Sept. 1, and is inviting guests to spend up to three weeks working from its collection of waterfront abodes, each of which comes equipped with an expansive deck and private pool.

Image zoom Courtesy of The Nautilus Maldives

The property is among a growing number of hotels around the world that have created packages aimed at homebound workers looking for a change of scenery.

One hotel in California set up its pool cabanas as outdoor offices, making them available for $150 a day. Meanwhile, MGM Resorts in Las Vegas created the "Viva Las Office" package, which includes flight and hotel discounts as well as a personal concierge — to coax guests back to its Bellagio and Aria hotels.

Barbados and Bermuda have taken things a step further, offering one-year remote work visas for people looking to swap their home offices for idyllic beaches.

But at the Nautilus Maldives, a change of scenery doesn’t come cheap. A seven-night stay for two carries a price tag of $23,250, CNN reports. Three weeks in one of the resort’s beach houses will set you back $52,000.

The experience includes plenty of opportunities to play, including yoga and meditation sessions and a private sunset dolphin cruise on a luxury yacht.

The Maldives reopened to all tourists with proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before their departure to the destination.