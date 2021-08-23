This Private Island Resort in the Maldives Is Reopening After a Stunning 6-month Transformation

Naladhu Private Island Maldives, the exclusive luxury island resort, took some time away from the spotlight to recharge, refresh, and re-do its suites to make an already magical destination even better. And now, it's ready for her close-up once again.

The private island, located in the South Malé Atoll, announced its plans to return to service this November with a new look and feel following a six-month renovation. The intimate resort undertook a total redesign of its public areas and accommodations, including its Two Bedroom Pool Residence, which will reopen with its own 66-foot-long private beach.

Naladhu Private Island Maldives Credit: Courtesy of Naladhu Private Island Maldives

The resort is truly the best in class when it comes to guest privacy. With just 20 "houses" it's a place where guests can come to get away from it all and naturally social distance from the world around.

As the hotel explained in a statement, the resort redesign was helmed by New York-based designer Yuji Yamazaki, who brought a "sleeker" feel and lighter color palette to the resort in an effort to create "a modern colonial Southeast Asian style."

The resort's two categories of Houses, each with 3,229 square feet of living space, still come surrounded by lush tropical vegetation, however, for those looking for sandier accommodations, its Beach House with Pool has direct access to the white sands and lagoon. Still, no matter which option you choose you can't go wrong as, remember, every house is still located on a private island in the middle of the Maldives.

Beyond room upgrades, the resort is also expanding its no-menu dine anywhere concept, enabling guests to choose their favorite dishes and dine wherever, and whenever they'd like. This includes The Living Room restaurant, a Champagne floating breakfast in the pool, or moonlit midnight snacks on the beach.

Naladhu Private Island Maldives Credit: Courtesy of Naladhu Private Island Maldives

And, perhaps the most important upgrade of all is the resort's new partnership with Parley Air, which will work to reduce marine plastic pollution and recycle plastic waste. As part of this mission, the island has also banned all single-use plastic, and will now educate guests about the Maldives' ecosystem through guided walks and sessions with the resort's in-house marine biologist.

For those looking to renovate their own mind, body, and soul, the resort will also now offer a new dedicated spa treatment area as well as access to both a naturopath and nutritional therapist, so guests may deepen their understanding of how nutrition affects their being.