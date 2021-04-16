This Luxe Resort in the Maldives Is Offering a Million-dollar Buyout — Here's What the Money Gets You

With turquoise waters, colorful sunsets, and overwater bungalows, the Maldives rightfully lands on many travelers' bucket lists. The island nation is often synonymous with luxury, but for those looking to take things to the next level, the Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru is offering a buyout option for friends and family to enjoy the entire property for themselves.

Perfect for social distancing and traveling with your own bubble, the resort sits on its own island covered in white, sandy beaches and is surrounded by colorful marine life at the nearby reef.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru in the Maldives Credit: Courtesy of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru

Guests who buy out this entire resort will have access to its 105 private villas, suites, and residences, located both overwater and on the beach; a five-star PADI dive and water sports center; a stunning spa; and recreational facilities such as tennis and volleyball courts.

The buyout program also offers an all-inclusive experience, so guests can drink and dine as much as they'd like at any of the four restaurants, bars, and cafes. There's Onu Marché, an all-day restaurant; Bodumas, an overwater seafood spot; Latitude 5.5, a poolside grill; and the Mövenpick Coffee & Wine Lounge.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru in the Maldives Credit: Courtesy of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru

And because the Maldives is all about luxury, the buyout package goes beyond the usual all-inclusive amenities to also offer unlimited non-motorized water sports (snorkeling, windsurfing, stand-up paddleboarding, and kayaking), daily chocolate hours, daily minibar replenishment in the villas, complimentary 30-minute massages, sunrise and sunset yoga sessions, and more.

windsurfing in blue water at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru in the Maldives Credit: Courtesy of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru

The Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru buyout package must be booked in three-night increments, with rates differing depending on the dates. Rates start from $930,000 for three nights between May 10 and Sept. 30, 2021; from $1,014,000 for three nights throughout the entire month of October; and from $999,000 for three nights between Nov. 1 and Dec. 23, 2021.

aerial of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru in the Maldives Credit: Courtesy of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru

For more information, visit the resort's website, and to book, contact the reservations team via email at resort.kuredhivaru.reservations@movenpick.com.