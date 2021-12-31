Whether you're a jet-setter planning your next extravagant adventure, or you're saving up for a splurge-worthy dream trip, there are few destinations more enticing than those with over-the-top hotels. To help fuel your luxury-driven wanderlust, we've compiled 13 of the most expensive hotels in the world.

Hotel prices fluctuate not only on a seasonal basis, but also by room type. To find an accurate sample of the priciest hotels in the world, we tapped into some hard data to determine which hotels qualify for the "most expensive" superlative. We cross-referenced the average daily rate of thousands of hotels, provided to Travel + Leisure by hospitality consultancy HVS, and sorted through the average booking price of every hotel listed on Expedia. Both data sets are from 2019 — the last year of typical rates and bookings before the pandemic — and include all room types, from entry-level king rooms to multi-bedroom private villas. We then used our own travel expertise to finalize this list, showcasing 13 of the most expensive hotels around the world.

So if you're ready to spend big on your next vacation, here are some of the world's most expensive hotels to consider.

Soneva Jani, Maldives

Aerial view of an overwater villa with waterslide at Soneva Jani, voted one of the best hotels in the world Credit: Courtesy of Soneva

Getting away from it all often comes with a hefty price tag — especially if you stay at Soneva Jani in the Maldives. Though the resort bills itself as a Robinson Crusoe–type experience with its "no shoes, no news" motto, there's absolutely nothing ramshackle about the property. There are seven room categories, including a four-bedroom overwater villa with a wine cellar and a waterslide and a two-bedroom retreat hidden in a mangrove forest. Even the entry-level, one-bedroom overwater bungalow is spectacular, with an impressive 4,424 square feet of space across two floors. While you could easily spend your entire stay in your villa, do venture out to one of the dozen or so dining options — including a chocolate room — as well as the wellness center with an Ayurvedic spa and a yoga pavilion.

Prices for a mid-tier suite in January 2022 start around $6,130 per night, though there is an all-inclusive option if you'd like to splurge further.

One&Only Gorilla's Nest, Rwanda

One&Only Gorilla's Nest, Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda Credit: Courtesy of One & Only Hotels

Rwanda is the land of a thousand hills, and set amongst them on the edge of Volcanoes National Park is the exquisite One&Only Gorilla's Nest, a resort from which guests can trek to see the mountain gorillas that inhabit the forests here. But great apes aside, the property itself is worth the several-hour drive from Kigali, Rwanda; there is also a helipad for those who prefer a shorter journey. There are just 21 standalone rooms and suites on the verdant, eucalyptus-filled grounds, including the 4,402-square-foot Silverback Suite with a private pool and multi-level terrace, plus a main restaurant and bar, and a spa with an infinity pool overlooking the rainforest and volcanoes beyond.

Prices for a mid-tier suite in January 2022 start around $6,000 per night. Do note that while the rate includes all meals and beverages, as well as two on-site activities, it doesn't include a gorilla trekking permit, which currently costs $1,500 per person.

Ho'olei at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Hawaii

Ho'olei at Grand Wailea Credit: Courtesy of Grand Wailea

Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts are already in the upper echelon of luxury hotels price-wise, but at the brand's Grand Wailea resort on Maui, it's the ultra-exclusive Ho'olei Villas that take the title of "most expensive" accommodation. The gated community within the resort comprises residential-style three-bedroom villas that offer a bit more privacy than what you'd find at the rest of the resort, including its own sand-bottomed pool. But guests of Ho'olei still have access to the resort at large, including its restaurants, spa, and children's club — and a shuttle service to take you across the 40-acre property and down to Wailea Beach.

Prices for a villa in January 2022 start around $2,371 per night.

Kokomo Private Island Fiji

Kokomo Private Island — Fiji Credit: Courtesy of Kokomo

Kokomo Private Island Fiji is its own secluded paradise on the Great Astrolabe Reef, set apart from other Fijian resorts. While you can do a full island buyout — it costs $65,000 per night and accommodates up to 40 guests — most visitors choose to book just one of its 25 villas and residences at a time. But given the resort's small size, it still feels perfectly private even without a buyout. For couples' getaways, there are the romantic one-bedroom villas, while multi-generational groups might prefer the six-bedroom Sunset Residence. Whichever accommodation you choose, the rate includes all dining (sans alcoholic beverages), non-motorized water sports, and either a 45-minute spa treatment or a scuba diving excursion per adult per stay.

Prices for a mid-tier villa in January 2022 start around $5,500 per night.

Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Seychelles

Six Sense Zil Pasyon Seychelles Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Six Senses Zil Pasyon isn't your standard Indian Ocean beach resort with overwater villas. Here, the hotel's buildings are built into massive granite boulders on a hilly private island named Félicité in the Seychelles. The 30 one- and two-bedroom villas exude a more typical (yet still modern) tropical vibe, but the three enormous residences give off the air of a sleek, sexy James Bond lair. Across all room types, however, guests are treated to private infinity pools, outdoor showers, and jungle or ocean views. The residences include such amenities as wine cellars, gourmet kitchens, and even a contemporary art collection in one of the units. Elsewhere on the 652-acre island — two-thirds of which remains undeveloped — guests have access to hiking trails, an outdoor movie theater, and of course, the property's signature spa.

Prices for a mid-tier villa in January 2022 start around $3,135 per night.

St. Regis Residence Club, Aspen, Colorado

Interior living space of St. Regis Aspen Residence Club Credit: Courtesy of St. Regis Aspen

With just 25 accommodations, the St. Regis Residence Club, Aspen, combines the convenience of renting your own mountain lodge with the high-end amenities of a luxury hotel. Each residence has two or three bedrooms, plus a fully equipped kitchen and a fireplace. But guests also have turn-down service, 24-hour in-room dining, and even a free airport shuttle — not to mention access to all of the amenities at the mountain-glam St. Regis, Aspen, including the Remède Spa, après-ski at the Mountain Social Bar & Lounge, and the Chefs Club, a restaurant with 20 dishes by 20 celebrity chefs, from Eric Ripert to Marcus Samuelsson. Though the hotel is open year-round, it's a winter favorite given its location just two blocks from the base of the mountain.

Prices for a mid-tier villa in January 2022 start around $3,233 per night.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Maldives

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island aerial view of the overwater villas Credit: Courtesy of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island

When Kudadoo Maldives Private Island says all-inclusive, it really means it; the resort offers guests who book one of its 15 overwater villas unlimited spa treatments, water sports, diving excursions, and dining. There are, however, a few additional charges — notably, meals at the underwater restaurant, excursions on the private yacht, and private jet charters. But as long as you have the credit card limit for it, Kudadoo will make it happen, which is why the hotel's motto is "anything, anytime, anywhere."

Prices for a mid-tier villa in January 2022 start around $5,400 per night.

One Nature Nyaruswiga Serengeti, Tanzania

One Nature Luxury Bed in luxury tent with standing tub Credit: Courtesy of One Nature Nyaruswiga Serengeti

The 14 tents at One Nature Nyaruswiga Serengeti are kitted out with king-size canopy beds, copper soaking tubs, and private bars — and wide terraces from which you can observe Serengeti's impressive wildlife, or get an in-room spa treatment. The safari camp also has a dining room, lounge, and bar for guests, as well as an infinity pool, a boutique, and an astronomy deck for stargazing.

Prices for a tent in January 2022 start around $3,290 per night based on double occupancy.

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai Credit: Courtesy of Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Drive just an hour into the desert from Dubai's glittering skyscrapers and you might just happen upon Al Maha, a luxury hotel in the middle of the dunes that recalls a Bedouin village — a very upscale one at that. Guests are housed in one of 42 tented one- to three-bedroom villas, each with a private infinity pool that provides views of the region's oryx, gazelles, and camels. Meals, which are included in the rate, are served at the Al Diwaan restaurant, while afternoon tea and cocktails are offered at the Hajar Terrace Bar. Guests can also order room service, or they can organize private dinners out in the sand dunes.

Prices for a mid-tier suite in January 2022 start around $5,200 per night.

Jumby Bay Island - An Oetker Collection Hotel, Antigua

Aerial view of the Jumby Bay resort complex Credit: Courtesy of Jumby Bay

The private Jumby Bay Island in Antigua is home to 28 suites and 14 villas ranging from 1,100-square-foot one-bedrooms to 4,200-square-foot, four-bedrooms, spread across 300 acres. If those aren't big enough for you, there are also 22 residences, including a nine-bedroom manse on its own 10-acre plot, complete with a tennis court and a private dock. Between all the accommodations are seven restaurants and bars, three pools, a spa, and several beaches — all meals and most activities, including rum tastings and sailing excursions, are included in the rate.

Prices for a mid-tier suite in January 2022 start around $6,900 per night.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Thailand

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, lobby, Chiang Rai, Thailand Credit: Courtesy of Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

At the intersection of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar sits Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, a property that not only excels with its culinary and wellness programs, but also works in tandem with the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation, an elephant rescue next door. On the culinary front, Northern Thai cuisine is the focus, though there's also an Italian restaurant. As for wellness, there's a three-story facility for spa treatments and fitness classes from yoga to Muay Thai. Accommodations-wise, there are 61 rooms and suites, plus "Jungle Bubbles" from which you can watch the elephants.

Prices for a mid-tier suite in January 2022 start around $1,487 per night.

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel, France

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat Credit: Courtesy of Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat

Though many of the world's most expensive hotels are rather new, the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat opened in 1908, and its guest register includes such names as Winston Churchill, Marc Chagall, and Elizabeth Taylor. The palatial grande dame of the French Riviera, now a Four Seasons property, sits atop a Mediterranean-facing cliff — a funicular transports guests down to the pool, beach club, and Club Dauphin restaurant, one of three on the property. While the standard guest rooms are spacious and well-appointed, it's the suites that really dazzle with their broad terraces, some of which have panoramic views from Monaco to Nice.

Prices for a mid-tier suite in March 2022, when the hotel opens for the season, start around $3,663 per night.

Amangiri, Utah

Resort Girijaala Suite at Amangiri in Utah Credit: Courtesy of Amangiri

One of the most visually striking hotels in the United States, Amangiri blends into its remote setting in the desert of Utah with its low-slung silhouette and earthy color palette. Nature takes center stage, both in the architecture and design (from the expansive suites, guests can look out onto the landscape through the panoramic windows, or they can open them up to enjoy indoor-outdoor living) as well as the activities here (hiking is a must on the 600-acre property). To relax, head to the 25,000-square-foot spa or take a dip in the lagoon-like main pool.