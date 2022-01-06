The 10 Most Beautiful Luxury Hotels in the World, According to Instagram Data

If there's one thing Instagram has gifted us throughout the pandemic, it's the gift of escapism.

Through isolations, quarantines, and lockdowns, Instagram has reminded us that there is indeed a big, beautiful world out there waiting for us to explore. Odds are, in the last two years, you found yourself exercising your swiping thumb, scrolling through an endless array of stunning images, dreaming up your next escape. And, as a new Money.co.uk analysis has revealed, there are a few Insta-famous five-star hotels that top our IG feeds.

The Beverly Hills Hotel in Greater LA Credit: Courtesy of The Beverly Hills Hotel

"By analyzing Instagram hashtag data, Money.co.uk has revealed which five-star hotels around the world appear on Instagram the most, making them the most beautiful to look at," a spokesperson for the website shared with Travel + Leisure.

Burj Al Arab Credit: Courtesy of Burj Al Arab

According to their research, Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is the most beautiful luxury hotel (per Instagram data), and really, this comes as little surprise considering a stay at the hotel includes amenities like a Rolls-Royce chauffeur service. Per the data analysis, the hotel has racked up 2,428,501 Instagram posts to related hashtags, showing the views of and from the hotel.

"With so many five-star hotels offering stunning architecture and world-class service, Money.co.uk was curious to discover the most beautiful accommodation around the globe that future travelers can start looking forward to staying in," the website spokesperson shared as to why they felt compelled to pull the data. "The research involved analyzing over 10 million Instagram hashtags associated with the world's five-star hotels; the ones with the most Instagram hashtags were then ranked from highest to lowest to create a list of the most picturesque in the world."

Resort pool at Bellagio Credit: Courtesy of Bellagio

Soneva Jani, the Instagram-ready private island paradise in the Maldives came in second with 415,461 hashtags, followed by Las Vegas's Bellagio in third place with 161,088 Instagram hashtags.

Windsor Suite at the Ritz Paris Credit: Courtesy of Ritz Paris