Montenegro's Newest Luxury Resort Has a Henri-Chenot Spa, Wooden Speedboats, and Dozens of Venetian-inspired Pavilions

The crowd around me channeled the energy of this part of Montenegro, where real estate and development are booming. I mingled with young British couples in head-to-toe designer resort wear, well-to-do Azerbaijani families (the country provided much of the investment for the resort), the occasional American, and model-like Eastern European women. The latter were especially drawn to the Henri Chenot–branded spa. Created by the late French wellness guru, the practice is rooted in both traditional Chinese and Western medicine. Acupuncture and anti-stress treatments are popular, as are on-trend medical regimes like IV nutrient drips and cryotherapy. I chose a massage that uses suction cups meant to release blocked energy and eliminate toxins. It did the trick — afterward, I felt a sense of calm that lingered even after returning to my home in Berlin.