A Suite at This Glamorous NYC Hotel Comes With a $500 Shopping Spree at Saks Fifth Avenue

While you're planning your dream New York City vacation, why not add a little retail therapy to your itinerary?

A major shopping spree in Manhattan sounds like something you might see in a romantic comedy, but you can actually live that life –– at least while you're on vacation. Now through Sept. 7, the Mandarin Oriental, located in NYC's Columbus Circle, is making your shopping dreams come true with a special package that includes a $500 gift card for Saks Fifth Avenue.

Mandarin Oriental New York Suite Credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

The package includes rates for all suites, with exception of suites in the Hudson River View Room, Central Park View Room, and Premier Central Park View Room categories. All bookings must be for a minimum of two nights. Not only does the booking cover a luxurious stay in a room in Midtown Manhattan, it also includes daily breakfast for two for the duration of your stay either in the Mandarin Oriental lounge or in your room.

At Saks Fifth Avenue, guests are treated to a glass of champagne and light bites in your personal private styling suite in the Fifth Avenue Club. There, you can shop, try things on, and get advice from a style expert. Not only will you be able to walk away with some designer wardrobe pieces, but they'll also be cherished souvenirs for years to come.

Saks Fifth Avenue Luxury Department Store, New York City. Credit: Oleg Albinsky/Getty Images

Saks Fifth Avenue is also home to L'Avenue at Saks, a Parisian dining experience in the heart of New York City. The gorgeous French Art Deco-inspired dining room features an outdoor terrace that overlooks Rockefeller center on one floor and a cozy, après-ski style space called Le Chalet. No matter where they dine, guests can enjoy French-inspired cuisine all day, including brunch on Sundays. While a meal at the restaurant is not included in the package, it's certainly the perfect way to end (or begin) your trip to Saks Fifth Avenue.

Nightly rates for the Saks Fifth Avenue Suite Shopping Package begin at $2,235. For more information or to make a booking, visit the Mandarin Oriental website.