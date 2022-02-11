This Caribbean Resort Has 2 New Stunning Overwater Bungalows for a Dreamy Spa Experience

Snorkeling, hiking, overwater spa treatments, and private picnics on the beach are also part of the package at this luxury Caribbean resort.

Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, a luxury resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is bringing the overwater bungalow craze to its corner of the Caribbean.

In February, the resort announced that in addition to its 26 suites and 13 villas, it's relaunching two overwater spa bungalows for guests to enjoy various treatments. According to the property, the bungalows are only accessible by boat, making them feel ultra-private and relaxing. It's also launching a new all-day spa package that will leave guests feeling a whole new level of renewal.

Aerial view of Mandarin Oriental, Canouan Credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Canouan

Here's how it works: Guests can make their way to the spa's oceanfront reception for a custom consultation. They'll then take a short boat transfer to one of two treatment bungalows, which includes a full indoor suite for treatments, an outdoor balcony overlooking the sea and island, a glass floor to view the Caribbean Sea underfoot, a steam shower, and a full dressing room.

The spa at Mandarin Oriental, Canouan Credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Canouan

For the ultimate vacation treat, guests can book the new Overwater Wonder all-day treatment. The package, which starts at $7,500 for two people, begins in the morning with a guided hike led by the resort's in-house naturalist. Guests will trek to the highest point in Canouan, Mount Royal, where they can admire the picturesque landscape, including islands like Mayreau, Union Island, Carriacou, and Petit St. Vincent. Fresh, homemade juices, power bars, and local fruit also await at the top.

Upon returning to the hotel, guests will meet with the resort's executive chef to pick out their own seafood at the property's dock.

Next, they will check in at the spa's oceanfront reception and be whisked away to the bungalow for signature therapies. These include a foot ritual, Tibetan bowl chant, Grenadines salt scrub, before-sun treatment, and post-treatment snack.

Inside a spa treatment bungalow at Mandarin Oriental, Canouan Credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Canouan

In the afternoon, guests will depart for a private guided snorkeling excursion and have a picnic lunch at Twin Bay. Then, they'll be brought back to the spa bungalows for more treatments, including an aloe body wrap, a four-hand massage, a facial, and private time in the bungalow with a Champagne toast. But wait, there's more.

Guests doing yoga in a fitness bungalow at Mandarin Oriental, Canouan Credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Canouan

In the evening, guests will be brought to the award-winning golf course for a sunset cocktail on the 13th hole, and have a private dinner on the resort's Godahl Beach, featuring the same fish they picked out in the morning.