Escape to a Luxurious 4-bedroom Private Residence at This Stunning Resort in Anguilla

Ready for a luxurious getaway with your entire pod? Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection in Anguilla is ready to give you all a warm welcome.

For more than three decades the Malliouhana has welcomed travelers for romantic beachside escapes. And now, it's making sure everyone knows it's the ideal place for family getaways, or even an elevated remote working experience.

The hotel is highlighting its completely private residences, which can house a total of 12 people across four bedrooms at once with its new offering, Exclusively Malliouhana.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection

"This upscale, private booking opportunity allows guests to choose from the resort's Ocean View option with exhilarating views of the Caribbean Sea or take in the island's lush greenery from the Garden View accommodations," the hotel explained.

With this booking, guests will not only gain access to the stunning accommodations, but they'll also enjoy a dedicated Butler available 24/7, a private destination dinner experience, a sea cruise experience, as well as daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests can also take part in a number of on-site experiences including snorkeling, kayaking, and wellness classes, all of which are included in the all-inclusive package.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection

The Exclusively Malliouhana package is available starting at $20,000 for the 5-night minimum stay.

Need an excuse to book? As the hotel notes, it's the perfect place to tie the knot in front of a small group of family and friends.

"The resort encompasses a variety of unique and intimate spaces, including a newly built oceanfront event deck, outdoor terraces with stellar ocean views, glamorous poolside decks, and breathtaking beach venues for wedding ceremonies, receptions, and other small celebratory gatherings," the hotel said. It added, there are five buildings on the property that are available at any time for special event buyouts, parties, or large families for up to 24 people.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection

When you're ready to get away together book a stay at the hotel's website and see what else is possible at this Caribbean paradise.