The eclectic décor mixes a tropical-inspired art deco aesthetic and classic French Riviera influences. The result? A hotel that would make Wes Anderson swoon.

This Hotel on St. Barts Just Got a Makeover — and It's the Most Instagrammable Spot We've Ever Seen

When Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth first opened its doors in the idyllic Baie de St-Jean bay in St. Barts decades ago, it was only the second hotel on the lush Caribbean island. Now, after a just-completed, three-year renovation, the property is ready to reclaim its spot as one of the chicest and most iconic abodes in this corner of the Caribbean.

Lounge furniture on a terrace at Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth Credit: Francais Amiand/Courtesy of Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth

With its décor completely reimagined by interior designer Oscar Lucien Ono of Maison Numéro 20, Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth is now an Instagram-worthy feast for the senses, inspired by "the spirit of the French Riviera and the freshness of Palm Springs," according to a statement released by representatives of the hotel.

A terraced deck at Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth Credit: Francais Amiand/Courtesy of Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth

The boutique hotel has 24 rooms, including four suites and a penthouse that boasts a 1,420-square-foot private balcony. Ono, inspired by a Garden of Eden theme, has incorporated a variety of fabrics and wallpapers with exotic motifs, such as a custom-made version of the famous palm 'Mauritius' fabric by Pierre Frey, printed on the curtains. Natural materials such as straw, bamboo, and wood embellished with gold finishes are featured throughout the interior, perfectly complementing the pastel-hued walls.

Outdoor dining option at Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth Credit: Francais Amiand/Courtesy of Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth

Pale pink, mint green, coral, and turquoise paired with décor items reminiscent of the '50s create a chic, Wes Anderson-like aesthetic.

Indoor dining option at Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth Credit: Francais Amiand/Courtesy of Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth

"At Tropical, I wanted to pay homage to an idea of being in harmony with the surrounding nature, to stage a place where one feels comfortable and almost familiar," Ono said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "To weave a backdrop inspired by the codes of the Caribbean aesthetic at the height of its elegance in the 1940s."

Interior of a bedroom at Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth Credit: Francais Amiand/Courtesy of Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth

Lush vegetation, tropical motifs, and pastel colors also dominate the public areas. The patio features benches and wrought iron chairs in an almond green shade with pink cushions, while the signature restaurant has a striking mural with tropical plants and animals painted on it, beautifully bringing the outdoors in.

And finally, travelers will certainly love lounging and soaking up the sun by the large swimming pool overlooking the bay, surrounded by swaying palms and fragrant flowers.

We know a design gem when we see one, and this chic hotel certainly fits the bill.

A bathroom in the rooms at Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth Credit: Francais Amiand/Courtesy of Le Tropical Hôtel St Barth