This Luxurious Paris Hotel Unveiled 20 New Suites With Views of Iconic Landmarks — From the Eiffel Tower to the Tuileries

New Suites debut at Le Meurice in Paris, includes balcony, park views and lavish old world interiors

As Paris reawakens this fall, recently waiving testing requirements for vaccinated visitors, the city's luxury offerings have followed suit.

Luxury hotels are debuting new restaurants — Hôtel Plaza Athénée recently unveiled new restaurant Le Relais Plaza and the Ritz Paris is serving up well-mixed cocktails at their new bar. But the Dorchester Collection's Le Meurice is welcoming travelers back with brand-new suites.

Le Meurice is already known in Paris for having some of the city's most opulent suites. The proof? Their Belle Etoile penthouse — featuring an exceptional private terrace from which guests can see 18 Paris landmarks, four bedrooms, and a marble bathtub that Caesar himself couldn't have dreamed up — has been on luxury traveler's radars since its completion in summer 2019.

However, as of this fall, the hotel has completed 20 brand-new suites — each boasting a view of The Louvre, the elegantly trimmed gardens lining the museum, the famed Place de la Concorde, and of course, the Eiffel Tower. The new suites meld French modernity with the Old World 18th-century design Le Meurice is known for. The decor has a playful element, too, with pastel-colored trim, proving that five-star suites doesn't have to mean by-the-book luxury.

The stained glass windows — straight from Ateliers Duchemin — and wallpaper by de Gournay even showcase how retro Parisian design is making a comeback.

The biggest source of design inspiration for these suites are the Tuileries Garden. The colors — especially that stunning pastel trim — reflect the jardins' ever-changing palette, from rose blossoms in the spring to yellow and brunt orange-trimmed trees in the fall. As the hotel put it, these rooms have a "garden's spirit."

Finally, the 20 new suites draw inspiration from artists who are either from Paris or have spent a lot of time in this city — in fact, there are nods to many artists, like Picasso, who frequented Le Meurice, interspersed throughout the hotel. The latest class of artistic inspirers — whose work is celebrated within the new suites — are 19th-century composer Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky and actress Blanche d'Antigny. The art in the new suites tells a story of these artistic talents, and many others, who have shaped the style of Le Meurice over the last 200 years.