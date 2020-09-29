The Largest Overwater Bungalows in the World Come With Private Pools and Waterslides

Soneva Fushi, a luxury retreat in the Maldives, is bringing overwater retreats to a whole new level. The resort, which is soon ready to welcome guests once again, announced the addition of its new one- and two-bedroom water retreats that measure in as the largest overwater villas in the world.

“We are very proud to announce this exciting new phase for Soneva Fushi,” Sonu Shivdasani, Soneva’s CEO, shared in a statement. “After 25 years at the forefront of the global luxury tourism sector and as a bucket-list destination in the Maldives, we are always striving to evolve with our guests’ ever-changing needs. While we will always remain true to the much-loved spirit and laid-back ethos of Soneva Fushi, the new Water Retreat villas will elevate our offering. Having overwater villas gives our guests the luxury of choice, to stay amongst the deep greens of the jungle with the beach just steps away, or wake up to panoramic views of the ocean.”

Image zoom Soneva

According to the resort, its new one-bedroom retreat measures in at a whopping 6,286 square feet (584 sqm.). Not enough for you? How about the new two-bedroom retreat that comes in at 9,224 square feet (857 sqm.).

Inside, guests will be greeted with spacious interiors along with plenty of exterior living spaces so they can spend ample time looking out into the crystal blue waters that surround them.

The resort added, the bungalows make for an excellent spot for family getaways as each of the rooms inside the villa can be locked off so kids can have their space and adults can have their own. And, the bungalows even come with kid-friendly amenities like waterslides so they can enjoy the outdoors, too.

The villas also come with their own pool suspended over the ocean, just in case couples or families want to go for a dip in there instead. There are also plenty of loungers and daybeds so everyone can sit outside and enjoy the sunshine all day long.

As for the color scheme, the hotel explained the villas come in earthen tones, and the interiors are painted in light blues and greens, meant to mimic the scene outside.

“I wanted to keep Soneva Fushi’s natural beauty, so it looks almost the same as the day we found it, with the villas hidden amongst the vegetation,” Eva Malmstrom Shivdasani, Soneva’s creative director, shared. “The new Water Retreats are very spacious and have been finished in Soneva Fushi’s rustic style. Everyone involved in building these overwater villas has done a fantastic job. Everything is bespoke and the joinery craftsmanship is amazing.”