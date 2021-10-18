Inside the Over-the-top Hotel Where Kourtney Kardashian Just Got Engaged

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker not only proposed to reality TV queen Kourtney Kardashian over the weekend, but he also chose to pop the question at one of the most romantic luxury hotels on Earth.

The couple, who've been dating for about nine months, got engaged in Montecito, California over the weekend at Rosewood Miramar Beach. According to the couple's Instagram photos, Barker proposed on Miramar Beach surrounded by a lavish display of red roses and white candles.

Kardashian shared the news on her Instagram page, simply captioning the post with, "forever."

Though we can't confirm that the couple spent the night at the five-star, celeb-loved hotel, we do know the proposal happened on Rosewood Miramar's beach — and that the couple likely dined at the hotel's exquisite beachside restaurant, Caruso's, to celebrate. And we can certainly confirm that the hotel experience was spectacular in any way the couple experienced it, because the property is out-of-this-world stunning, from the white-shuttered bungalows to the oceanfront fine dining offerings.

Rosewood Miramar Beach — which is a favorite of the Kardashian's — features 124 rooms and 36 suites all stretched across 16 acres of land that includes expansive green lawns, a bocce ball court, a chic outdoor gym, two pools, and an idyllic stretch of beach. Each room is both spacious and well-appointed with what can only be described as California-chic furnishings like crisp white bedding, royal blue seating, rich dark wood floors, and oversized picture windows so guests can look out at the lantern-lined trees and flower-trimmed grounds.

While staying at the hotel, guests (Kardashians and otherwise) can expect personalized service that delivers on your every whim. This includes a number of Zen-filled spa services like massages and scrubs, and a phenomenal partnership with Lincoln, the official house car of Rosewood Miramar.

After spending time tanning by the ocean and relaxing in the spa, guests can then head to one of the hotel's six restaurants, including Caruso's, which blends coastal California cuisine with elevated Italian fare, helmed by chef Massimo Falsini. It also appears to be the place where Barker and Kardashian celebrated their new engagement with family and friends, so you cannot miss Caruso's exquisite four-course, prix-fixed meal next time you're in Southern California.