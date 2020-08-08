You Can Rent This Entire Private Island Resort in Fiji for $65,000 a Night — Here's What It Includes

Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure.

Planning a wedding in 2020 isn’t exactly easy. Between closures, travel restrictions, and the usual stress of gathering your loved ones, it can be downright difficult to get to the aisle. But Kokomo Private Island, a beloved destination for A-listers in Fiji, is hoping to make that planning just a bit easier by offering up its entire island for a buyout.

In August, Kokomo Private Island announced its offering a complete all-inclusive island buyout starting at $65,000/night for up to 30 guests, which includes all food and beverages.

What do you get for that price? How about access to the 140-acre island equipped with standalone accommodations, which makes social distancing with wedding guests a snap. Those accommodations now include five newly-built, luxury three- to six-bedroom residences and 21 beachfront villas.

A stay on the island also comes with the chance to participate in a number of outdoor and adventure activities to keep guests fully entertained throughout the stay. These activities include everything from swimming with sharks and manta rays, serene waterfall hikes, fishing expeditions, and even the chance to take part in coral reef restoration with Kokomo’s on-site marine biologist, Cliona O’Flaherty. And truly, that is just the very beginning of what the island has to offer.

Those looking to sit back and relax instead can head over to the Yaukuve Spa Sanctuary, which happens to be Fiji’s largest spa. The soon-to-be bride and groom can even check into a tailored spa experience or go on one of Kokomo’s bespoke Wellness Journeys, which includes one-on-one health consultations and personalized wellness menus throughout the stay.

