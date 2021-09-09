The company behind the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai is about to open a new luxury property in the Maldives.

A Gorgeous New Hotel Is Opening in the Maldives — and Private Butlers and Overwater Villas Are the Norm

The company behind several of Dubai's most luxurious hotels is about to open a gorgeous new outpost in the Maldives.

The Jumeirah Maldives is scheduled to welcome guests to its 67 beach villas and overwater bungalows on Oct. 1. Even better, each one offers a private infinity pool and an expansive rooftop ideal for sunbathing or stargazing.

A couple walking on the overwater walkway at Jumeirah Maldives Credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah Group

For the ultimate in luxury and privacy, the three-bedroom overwater bungalow includes a private dock for a 90-foot boat, as well as a private gym, hammam, and sauna. Guests can expect a chic island experience in a destination that remains open to tourists with a negative COVID-19 test result.

Jumeirah Maldives Overwater Villa Credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah Group

Jumeirah operates several luxury properties around the world, including the famous sail-shaped Burj Al Arab in Dubai, which bills itself as "the world's most luxurious hotel." The property is among the tallest in the world and includes a lavish Royal Suite that's known for its private elevator, 22-karat gold accents, library, and extensive pillow menu.

At its newest property in the Maldives, Jumeirah is promising the same level of butler service for which the Burj Al Arab has become known. Jumeirah CEO Jose Silva describes the resort as "an incredible addition to the brand's portfolio," one that "guarantees guests an impeccable experience."

The Jumeirah Maldives includes a 24-hour fitness center, a spa, and activities such as yoga classes and underwater photography excursions. A beachside splash park and rooftop projector screenings are sure to keep the kids entertained.

Interior of a Jumeirah Maldives Beach Villa Credit: Ken Kochey/Courtesy of Jumeirah Group

The Jumeirah Maldives is located on an island in North Male Atoll, where it's sure to face tough competition from other luxury hotels, including The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, which opened over the summer. Both properties are accessible by seaplane and motorboat.