Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji, the eco-adventure luxury destination located in the heart of the South Pacific, is ready to welcome guests back to experience the joy of tropical beach vacations once again.

Just as much of the U.S. starts to plunge into colder winter weather, Fiji will reopen to American travelers on Dec. 1. And what better way to celebrate than a trip to the constantly sunny island with sugar-sand beaches and clear blue waters stretching as far as the eye can see.

Beach front at Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Credit: Courtesy of Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort

"Fiji has been enthusiastically awaiting the return of eco-tourism and adventure-seeking travelers and we can't think of a better time than now," Bartholomew Simpson, general manager of Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji, shared in a statement. "With direct flights from the United States' West Coast and nearly perfect year-round weather, Fiji becomes a favorite destination to travel to."

But really, this resort is more than just its fabulous good looks. It's also a spot that both celebrates and honors the environment and local culture through an unwavering commitment to sustainability.

"This commitment to sustainability and authenticity not only ensures that Fiji remains one of the most stunning, untouched island destinations in the world, but also makes it a dream holiday destination for those who crave to re-establish a connection with the natural environment," a spokesperson for the resort shared in the statement.

Exterior of a room at Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Credit: Chris McLennan/Courtesy of Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort

To ensure guests can maximize their cultural journey, the hotel is launching the South Pacific Dive & Rejuvenate Package, which focuses on activities designed to help visitors learn and grow via traditional Fijian storytelling, indigenous healing spa treatments, and guided excursions with the resident marine biologist. Guests can even take part in a dive with the Jean-Michel Cousteau Dive Center, or head out for a rainforest hike to further immerse themselves in Mother Nature's local bounty.

Interior of a room at Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Credit: Chris McLennan/Courtesy of Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort

The package can include one of the following options: Three one-tank dives for two adults; Three one-tank dives for one adult and three one-hour "Bobo" massages for the other adult; Or a half-day resort certification course and a one-tank dive for one adult and three one-hour "Bobo" massages for the other adult.

Scuba diving off of Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Credit: Brett Monroe Garner/Courtesy of Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort

The vacation package also includes accommodation, all meals, non-alcoholic beverages, espresso coffees, specialty teas, Wi-Fi, most resort activities, five off-site scheduled excursions each week, scheduled boat snorkeling trips including equipment, and round-trip transfers between Savusavu Airport and the resort.